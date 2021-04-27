WC Auditor: Homestead Surviving Spouse Exemption

Wood County Auditor Matthew Oestreich announces that the State of Ohio expanded the Homestead Exemption to include the surviving spouse of a public service officer killed in the line of duty. Oestreich states about this update, “The exemption is a small token of appreciation honoring the brave sacrifice of these men and women.”



The reduction in taxes is equal to the tax on $50,000 of true value, without being subject to any income limits. The credit applies to real property taxes starting in tax year 2020 and to manufactured home taxes beginning in tax year 2021. The reduction applies only for the primary residence owned and occupied by the surviving spouse, and applies through the tax year in which the surviving spouse dies or remarries.

A public service officer includes a peace officer, firefighter, first responder, EMT-basic, EMT-1, paramedic, or an individual holding any equivalent position in another state.

To qualify, DTE Form 105K needs to be submitted to the auditor’s office by the surviving spouse. The application must also include a letter or other written confirmation from an employee or officer of the board of trustees of a retirement or pension fund in Ohio or another state, or from the chief or other chief executive of the department, agency, or other employer for which the public officer served when killed in the line of duty.

For more information, please visit the Wood County Auditor’s website at https://auditor.co.wood.oh.us/ or contact them at (419) 354-9150.