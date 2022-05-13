WC Commissioners: Internet Auction

COMMISSIONERS AUTHORIZE CHANGE TO INTERNET AUCTION

Bowling Green, OH — Effective May 11, 2022, the Wood County Commissioners, Doris Herringshaw, Craig LaHote, and Ted Bowlus, transitioned the internet auction service to GovDeals.

County owned personal property not needed for public use is listed for sale to the general public and other public entities for a 10-day period, following an initial five-day “Classified” listing for county departments.

Users of the internet auction and those interested in such property may register for GovDeals using the Internet Auction Quick Link provided on the County’s website, www.woodcountyohio.gov. If previously enrolled in LightGov, re-enrollment in the new service is required.

The change to the new vendor also includes electronic payments directly through the bidders’s GovDeal’s bidder account. The successful bidder will have five business days to provide full payment and 10 days to schedule a pick-up of purchased items.

GovDeals provides technical assistance to users by calling 800.613.0156 ext. 2, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, with the exception of holidays. For additional information regarding the internet auction process in general, contact the Wood County Commissioners’ Office at 419.354.9100.