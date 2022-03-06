WC Deputy Struck by Vehicle

On March 6 2022 at approx. 0627 am, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office was out on State Rte

199 south of Eagleville Rd with ODOT and the Hancock-Wood Electric Co on a tree that had

fallen and broke electric lines that were in the roadway.

While assisting these agencies with repair of the electric lines and clearing the debris from the roadway, a passing motorist struck a deputy as he was outside of his patrol vehicle that was on scene of this incident.

The deputy was transported to the hospital along with the motorist that struck the deputy.

As of now there is limited information, and the crash is currently under investigation.

Assisting on scene was Perry Twp Fire Department and Southeast 150 EMS