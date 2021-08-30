North Baltimore, Ohio

HABITAT NEWS August 26th 2021 We build strength, stability, self-reliance, through shelter. Welcome Lia! Habitat is pleased to introduce Lia Snell- Rivalsky. She is joining the Habitat team as the Homeowner Services Coordinator. Lia is a Toledo native with a passion for serving the community. Lia has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Ohio University and a certificate in global leadership. It was during her time in college that Lia got involved with Habitat for Humanity and learned the impact non-profits have on the community. In her free time Lia enjoys coaching rowing and exploring local parks with her family. Lia is most looking forward to working with future homeowners and guiding them through the homeowner process. Please join us in welcoming Lia to the Habitat family! HOCKEY FOR HABITAT There are many ways to get involved with HOCKEY for HABITAT :

Join a team and play, donate to a team’s fundraiser, support the online auction, buy a raffle ticket, volunteer at the event or simply come out to watch the teams play ball hockey in BG City Park.



All proceeds from this event will help individuals and families in Wood County build or repair a place they can call home. Visit our website or follow us on Facebook for more information about this event. #WeBuild Some of our core crew and the construction manager pictured are gearing up for the final build of 2021 in Bowling Green. Interested in learning how you can help? Fill out an application to volunteer on our website or contact us volunteer@wchabitat.org