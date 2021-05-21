WC Habitat News

HABITAT NEWS May 20th, 2021 We build strength, stability, self-reliance, through shelter. DONATE NOW Blitz Build Project Blessing Two Wood County families will soon be calling Wayne, Ohio home. On Wednesday May 12th the community gathered to celebrate the Home Builders Blitz Build 2021. Read here what the future homeowners and sponsors had to say during this event. THANK YOU… …for your support

Ridge Stone Builders

Lakeside Interior Contractors

Rosenboom Custom Crafted Cylinders

CSX

First Solar

Campbell Inc

Dunipace Buildings

Dowling Steel

Tony Buff Custom Homes

St. James Lutheran Church- Brander

Oak Bend Church- Perrysburg

Wayne United Methodist Church

Many other independent donors and volunteers.

Decent and affordable housing for these two families is made possible by all of you!

Check out the project photos page on our website or follow us on Facebook to see more photos from the build. Hockey for Habitat We are going LIVE this year! Save the date! Contact us or check out the Hockey page on our website for more information.