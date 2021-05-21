WC Habitat News

NBX WaterShedsun
HABITAT NEWS

May 20th, 2021

We build strengthstabilityself-reliancethrough shelter.

Blitz Build Project Blessing
Two Wood County families will soon be calling Wayne, Ohio home. On Wednesday May 12th the community gathered to celebrate the Home Builders Blitz Build 2021. Read here what the future homeowners and sponsors had to say during this event. 
THANK YOU… 
…for your support
Ridge Stone Builders
Lakeside Interior Contractors
Rosenboom Custom Crafted Cylinders
CSX
First Solar
Campbell Inc
Dunipace Buildings 
Dowling Steel
Tony Buff Custom Homes
St. James Lutheran Church- Brander
Oak Bend Church- Perrysburg
Wayne United Methodist Church
Many other independent donors and volunteers.
Decent and affordable housing for these two families is made possible by all of you!
Check out the project photos page on our website or follow us on Facebook to see more photos from the build.  
Hockey for Habitat 
We are going LIVE this year! Save the date! Contact us or check out the Hockey page on our website for more information. 

