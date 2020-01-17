WC Health Department centennial celebration set for Jan. 30

BOWLING GREEN — Wood County Health Department will celebrate its 100-year anniversary with an event that is open to the public from 3-6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30.

Everyone can enjoy refreshments and tours of the health department during an open house and reception from 3-5 p.m. Historical displays will highlight major accomplishments in public health over the last century. A short program will begin at 5 p.m., with speakers touching on the past, present and future of public health in Wood County, in Ohio and beyond.

Speakers will include Ned Baker, who began a long and accomplished public health career in Wood County in the 1950s; Benjamin Batey, Wood County Health Commissioner; and Philip Welch, associate professor and graduate coordinator of Bowling Green State University’s Department of Public & Allied Health.

The Wood County Board of Health met for the first time on Jan. 20, 1920, after legislation established municipal and general health districts across Ohio to ensure that the state could effectively respond to public health crises. The board consisted of five members: George T. Brim of Plain Township; Dr. R. Frederick Whitacre of Prairie Depot; Dr. J. Cliff Wetherill of Weston; Robert L. Ennis of Rossford; and James H. Apple of Henry Township.

The health department is located at 1840 E. Gypsy Lane Road, Bowling Green.

The mission of Wood County Health Department is to prevent disease, promote healthy lifestyles and protect the health of everyone in Wood County. Our Community Health Center provides comprehensive medical services for men, women and children. We welcome all patients, including uninsured or underinsured clients, regardless of their ability to pay, and we accept most third-party insurance. For more information, visit WoodCountyHealth.org