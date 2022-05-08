WC Health Dept. Annual Clean Plate Awards

Wood County Health Department Presents the Annual Clean Plate Awards

Recognition for dedication to excellent food sanitation and food safety knowledge

BOWLING GREEN – Wood County Health Department is pleased to announce the presentation of this year’s Clean Plate Awards on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. The presentation will take place at the Wood County Health Department located at 1840 East Gypsy Lane Road, Bowling Green, Ohio.

The 2022 Clean Plate Award will be presented to 36 licensed food facilities out of more than 800 in Wood County. These food facilities have been dedicated to upholding excellent sanitation and food safety knowledge within their operation. Applying for the Clean Plate Award is voluntary and completing the application is the responsibility of the licensee. The recipients will receive a certificate of excellence and recognition of excellent performance in food safety from the Wood County Health Department. The winners of the Clean Plate Award will also receive a decal to display at their facility.

This is the 12th year that the Wood County Board of Health will present this award. “The foodservice and retail food service establishments that receive this award make food safety their number one priority. Meeting the criteria for the Clean Plate Award is no easy task. We are thankful for their dedication to provide a safe product for their consumers,” said Lana Glore, Director of Environmental Health at the Wood County Health Department.

This year’s recipients include:

Arby’s on Arbor Drive, Bowling Green Manor, Cindy’s Concessions, Conneaut Elementary School, Crim Elementary School, Eastwood Middle School, Eastwood High School, Fernando’s, First Solar PGT-2, Frobose Meat Locker, GLCAP Perrysburg – Rossford Early Childhood Center, Kingston Residence of Perrysburg, Lola’s Yogurt Retreat, Meijer Gas Station-Store #116, Mike & AJ’z Ice Cream Shack, Myla Marcus Winery, North Baltimore Middle/High School, North Baltimore Village Park, Northwest Community Corrections Center, Northwood Schools, Porkbelly BBQ, Primrose School of Perrysburg, Rita’s Dairy Bar, Robert Bettinger Inc. (Nazareth Hall), Rossford School PK-5, Rossford School 6-12, Sundae Station, Weenie Dawgs, Wood County Committee on Aging-Bowling Green, Wood County Committee on Aging-Grand Rapids, Wood County Committee on Aging-North Baltimore, Wood County Committee on Aging-Northeast, Wood County Committee on Aging-Pemberville, Wood County Committee on Aging-Rossford, Wood County Committee on Aging-Wayne, and Wood Lane School.

Questions regarding the Clean Plate Awards may be directed to Lana Glore, Director of Environmental Health at 419-354-2702, ext. 3244 or lglore@woodcountyohio.gov

