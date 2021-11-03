WC Health Dept. November COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Schedule

BOWLING GREEN — COVID-19 vaccine boosters are approved for recipients of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. People who are eligible for boosters may receive any of the three vaccines—boosters do not need to match the vaccine individuals originally received. All three COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. are highly effective in preventing severe illness, even against the widely circulating Delta variant. Wood County Health Department clinics throughout November will offer Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Boosters Recommended for Certain Individuals; Additional Groups Eligible

Booster shots are recommended for Johnson & Johnson recipients who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated at least two months ago. Boosters are also recommended for Pfizer and Moderna recipients who received the second dose at least six months ago and who are in the following groups:

65 years and older

50–64 years with underlying medical conditions

18 years and older living in long-term care settings.

Pfizer and Moderna recipients who are 18 or older and have an underlying medical condition or live or work in a high-risk setting are also eligible for a booster six months after the second dose.

Wood County Health Department is reaching out to people 65 and older who received vaccines at its clinics earlier this year to schedule appointments for boosters.

Vaccine Clinics Scheduled Throughout November

Vaccine clinics are scheduled throughout November at Wood County Health Department (1840 East Gypsy Lane Road, Bowling Green) on the following days:

Mondays, noon – 4 p.m.

Tuesdays, 4 – 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 4 and Nov. 18, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

People who have not yet received their first or second vaccine dose continue to be welcome at all Wood County Health Department vaccine clinics. Vaccination remains the best way to protect yourself, reduce the spread of the virus and help prevent new variants from emerging. For a full list of vaccine providers in our community, go to woodcountyhealth.org and click on “COVID-19 Vaccines.”

The mission of Wood County Health Department is to prevent disease, promote healthy lifestyles and protect the health of everyone in Wood County. Our Community Health Center provides comprehensive medical services for men, women and children. We welcome all patients, including uninsured or underinsured clients, regardless of their ability to pay, and we accept most third-party insurance. For more information, visit woodcountyhealth.org.