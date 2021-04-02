WC Historical Seeking Applicants: Administrative Assistant

The Wood County Historical Society seeks a part-time Administrative Assistant to provide administrative support and good customer service in order to maintain daily museum operations.
Pay rate is $13 – $15 per hour depending on experience and qualifications.
Application deadline is April 7, 2021.
Complete job description and qualifications can be found at http://www.woodcountyhistory.org
Applications should include a one-page letter of intent and interest, a current resume, and three reference contacts.
Paper and electronic PDF submissions accepted.
Send to:
Wood County Museum
ATTN: WCHS Search Committee
13660 County Home Rd.
Bowling Green, OH 43402
E-mailed PDF submissions should be sent to museum@woodcountyhistory.org
with “Search Committee” in the subject line.