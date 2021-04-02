NBX WaterShedsun
WC Historical Seeking Applicants: Administrative Assistant

 

The Wood County Historical Society seeks a part-time Administrative Assistant to provide administrative support and good customer service in order to maintain daily museum operations.

Pay rate is $13 – $15 per hour depending on experience and qualifications.

Application deadline is April 7, 2021.

Complete job description and qualifications can be found at http://www.woodcountyhistory.org

Applications should include a one-page letter of intent and interest, a current resume, and three reference contacts.

Paper and electronic PDF submissions accepted.

Send to:

Wood County Museum
ATTN: WCHS Search Committee
13660 County Home Rd.
Bowling Green, OH 43402

E-mailed PDF submissions should be sent to museum@woodcountyhistory.org
with “Search Committee” in the subject line.

