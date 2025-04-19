WC Museum: 3rd ANNUAL FREE COMMUNITY SAFETY FAIR AND CAR CRUISE-IN

3rd ANNUAL FREE COMMUNITY SAFETY FAIR AND CAR CRUISE-IN AT WOOD COUNTY MUSEUM

BOWLING GREEN – Join the Wood County Museum and Safe Communities of Wood County for the 3rd Annual Safety Fair & Cruise-In. The event occurs on Saturday, May 17, 2024 from 11 am – 4 pm (rain or shine) on the grounds of the Wood County Museum.

This is a FREE community event. Guests will be able to get an up-close look at service vehicles including fire trucks, police cruisers, first responder vehicles, tractors, farm equipment, and construction equipment. Vendors specializing in safety information will also be onsite. A kid’s zone with activities, bounces houses, and an inflatable obstacle course. Power of Yesteryear will also have a tractor show featuring antique tractors.

Put your pedal to the medal and drive out to the museum in your classic car or hot rod. Accompanying the Safety Fair is a passenger car cruise-in. Participation in the Cruise-In is free.

Safe Communities of Wood County will be hosting a kick-off for the “Click It or Ticket” campaign. The “Click It or Ticket” campaign focuses on educating drivers and passengers on the importance of buckling up and always wearing a seat belt. There will also be a ceremony for the “Seatbelt Survivor” awards.

Root’s Poultry, The Hot Dawg Hut, and BG’s Lemonade King food trucks will be onsite during the event.

The event is rain or shine and will be modified in the case of weather.

Thank you to all of our sponsors: Dave & Cindy Hollinger – Lubrizol – Wood County Hospital – Gallon, Takacs, & Boissoneault – Ronald McDonald House Charities – St. Mark’s Academy – UBS Financial Services – Center Twp. Fire Dept. Association – Renewed Outdoors LLC – Josh & Paige Nutter – The Willows at Bowling Green – Habitec Security – Genoa Bank – Toledo Clinic Kouba Dermatology – Edwin & Irma Wolf – UToledo Health – Wright Tire & Automotive.

For more information about museum events visit www.woodcountyhistory.org or follow the Wood County Museum on social media. The museum is located at 13660 County Home Road in Bowling Green, Ohio.