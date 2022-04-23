North Baltimore, Ohio

FREE EVENT THIS WEEKEND! DEMONSTRATION DAYS: Spring Cleaning

April 23 | 12 PM – 4 PM

FREE Come out to the Log Cabin on the Museum grounds to meet with historic reenactors on the grounds of the Wood County Museum on Saturday, April 23 from 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM.

This is a free family event full of spring cleaning demonstrations and activities. The Cabin will be open for visitors to go inside and you can help with some of the spring cleanings, such “beating out the rugs”. NEW EXHIBIT NOW OPEN “ALLURE & ILLUSION: A ROSE COLORED ROMANCE”



Showcasing 40+ beautiful wedding dresses once worn by local community members, this exhibit presents the foundation of marriage culture and how modern ideology is changing what it means to get married and strive for the American Dream.



Featuring the Frank Kalan Harlequin Romance Cover Art collection from

BGSU Browne Popular Culture Library





NOW OPEN FOR SELF-GUIDED TOURS

Open Hours:

Monday-Friday: 10AM – 4PM

Saturday-Sunday: 1PM – 4PM



$7 for adults, with discounts for seniors, veterans and children.

FREE admission for members! Become A Member TODAY!