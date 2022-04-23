North Baltimore, Ohio

“ALLURE & ILLUSION: A ROSE COLORED ROMANCE”
Showcasing 40+ beautiful wedding dresses once worn by local community members, this exhibit presents the foundation of marriage culture and how modern ideology is changing what it means to get married and strive for the American Dream.
Featuring the Frank Kalan Harlequin Romance Cover Art collection from
BGSU Browne Popular Culture Library
NOW OPEN FOR SELF-GUIDED TOURS
Open Hours:
Monday-Friday: 10AM – 4PM
Saturday-Sunday: 1PM – 4PM
$7 for adults, with discounts for seniors, veterans and children.
FREE admission for members!