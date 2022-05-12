WC Museum: Member Appreciation and Proposed Bylaws Change Vote at Meeting

Bowling Green, OH – The Wood County Historical Society will hold a special Membership Meeting on Saturday, June 4, 2022 from 9:00 AM – 10:30 AM at the Wood County Museum, 13660 County Home Road in Bowling Green.

The purpose of this special meeting is to show member appreciation, provide museum highlights, and give Historical Society members the opportunity to review and vote on proposed bylaws changes. Coffee and light refreshments will be served and there will be a short program from the Wood County Historical Society Board President, Hal Brown, and the Museum Director, Kelli Kling. The voting window will remain open until 10:30 AM to provide opportunity to all Wood County Historical Society members in good standing to cast a ballot for this important bylaws update.

Following the program, the museum will be open for self-guided tours of the new wedding exhibit “Allure & Illusion: A Rose Colored Romance.” Additionally, the Power of Yesteryear Tractor Club will hold its annual farm and tractor show at the Wood County Museum from 10 AM – 4 PM. This is a free event and members are encouraged to attend.

The current Wood County Historical Society bylaws and proposed changes are available at woodcountyhistory.org or can be obtained by calling 419-352-0967 or send an email request to museum@woodcountyhistory.org. Advanced reservations are appreciated by June 1. Membership in the Wood County Historical Society is open to all who are interested in promoting the Society’s purpose and are current in their payment of dues, which can be made at woodcountyhistory.org/membership.