WC Museum News

Under the guidelines set by the Ohio Department of Health and Wood County Commissioners, the Wood County Museum will remain closed to the public until further notice. As we await a date to re-open the Museum, staff have made some difficult decisions regarding 2020 programming.



In the interest of public health, the 2020 Tea Series will be rescheduled for 2021. All of the speakers slated for 2020 are still excited to share their stories, so all program topics will remain the same. All reservations will automatically transfer to its corresponding 2021 date unless we are notified otherwise. Any attendee that would not like to make this transfer can contact the museum for a refund or may consider their payment a tax-deductible donation to help offset the impact of COVID-19. Questions can be directed to the Museum at any time by calling 419-352-0967 or email [email protected] org

Sincerely,

Kelli M. Kling

Director, Wood County Museum