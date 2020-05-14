WC Museum News

NBX WaterShedsun
MAY 2020 NEWSLETTER

Under the guidelines set by the Ohio Department of Health and Wood County Commissioners, the Wood County Museum will remain closed to the public until further notice. As we await a date to re-open the Museum, staff have made some difficult decisions regarding 2020 programming.

In the interest of public health, the 2020 Tea Series will be rescheduled for 2021. All of the speakers slated for 2020 are still excited to share their stories, so all program topics will remain the same. All reservations will automatically transfer to its corresponding 2021 date unless we are notified otherwise. Any attendee that would not like to make this transfer can contact the museum for a refund or may consider their payment a tax-deductible donation to help offset the impact of COVID-19.

Questions can be directed to the Museum at any time by calling 419-352-0967 or email [email protected]org


Sincerely,
Kelli M. Kling
Director, Wood County Museum

POSTPONED EVENTS

THIS PLACE MATTERS (VIRTUAL) GROUP PHOTO


Join us for our annual “THIS PLACE MATTERS” photo in support of your local preservation efforts.

This year the event will be held virtually. Participants will be asked to submit a photo with their THIS PLACE MATTERS signs. More information to come. 

Get the new Wood County Museum shirt (link at bottom of newsletter) from Jupmode to wear in your photo. What a great way to show your support!
 

WHISKEY TASTING MOVED TO SEPT 23

Historical Program & Whiskey Tasting with Elliot MacFarlane
NEW DATE: Wednesday, September 23, 2020 | 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Wood County Museum | 419-352-0967 | [email protected]org

Contact us if you would like to be notified about a future tasting event or put on the waiting list for September 23!


CANCELLED EVENTS

LIVING HISTORY ALONG THE PORTAGE

DEMONSTRATION DAY
Wood County Museum Boom Town
May 30-31, 2020
 

POWER OF YESTERYEAR TRACTOR SHOW

DEMONSTRATION DAY
Wood County Museum Boom Town
Saturday, June 6, 2020 | 10 AM – 5 PM & Sunday, June 7, 2020 | 10 AM – 3


AMATEUR RADIO FIELD DAY

DEMONSTRATION DAY
Wood County Museum Boom Town
2 PM Saturday, June 27 – 2 PM Sunday, June 28, 2020

All other events pending. Updates at woodcountyhistory.org or follow us on Facebook & Instagram.
 
The creative team at the Wood County Museum wants to keep you connected, and is thrilled to announce new rotating outdoor porch exhibits for the public throughout the summer. The first exhibit, “Journey Stories,” shows how the evolution of transportation and mobility changed the landscape of early Wood County. As we recognize 2020 as our bicentennial, this exhibit reminds us how the hopes of a fresh start in a new land offered the thrill of travel but also the grim realities of the Black Swamp. This exhibit will be on display from the museum porch through Wednesday, May 27. 

ONLINE TOURS AVAILABLE!

UTOPIA: A Visual Storytelling of Our Home

These images tell the stories of what makes Wood County so special, and remind us of the beauty that surrounds us every day.
 VIEW THE GALLERY and purchase a print in support of the Historical Society.


A CLEAN BILL OF HEALTH:
Societal Response to Disease

Learn more about the pandemics that came before COVID-19. Hand-washing and social distancing of the last hundred years. 
VIEW THE GALLERY


CHASING THE WHITE RABBIT:
An Historical Look at American Mental Illness

Follow the misconceptions and advancements in mental health.
VIEW THE GALLERY


WOOD COUNTY (non)DRIVING TOUR (audio)

Take an audio trip around Wood County with stories about Devil’s Hole Road, the Great Black Fire of North Baltimore, the Legacy of Edward Ford, & much more.
 LISTEN NOW

LYLE FLETCHER ARBORETUM

 online guide is available 

The arboretum is dedicated to Lyle Fletcher (1901 – 2001) – reporter, editor, meteorologist, author, professor, and historian of Wood County. His prolific career included saving the Wood County Infirmary (now the Museum) from demolition in the early 1970s.

The museum grounds are open to the public daily 8 AM until 30 minutes past sunset and is maintained by the Wood County Park District.

Show your museum pride with our new t-shirt featuring our new logo, which is visible from 6-feet away. Poly/Cotton blend fitted tees are $20 through Jupmode’s Here For Good campaign, with $10 of every shirt purchase coming directly back to the Historical Society. Buy more than one and send a gift to someone far (or near) and help the Society even more.

Order yours today! It’s for a good cause and we can all wear them for the annual THIS PLACE MATTERS (virtual) group photo, which will be held later this year. 
PURCHASE A SHIRT!
During these unsettling times, the Wood County Museum is working hard to bring the Museum to you through social media, web resources, and a beautiful 50-acre park where you can get fresh air and maintain social distancing. We are, however, facing a major loss in visitation revenue due to this crisis, revenue that funds our educational outreach through programs and exhibits.

Making a tax-deductible donation to the Annual Campaign is an investment in these services so that we can continue to preserve our rich and unusual history and tell your story.

You can also become a member of the Historical Society to show your support.

