WC Museum: Next Tea & Talk Series Event 11/10

TEA & TALK SERIES: “Let’s Talk About Sex”

The Wood County Museum welcomes Annette Mahoney, Bowling Green State University Department of Psychology, as the guest speaker for the upcoming Tea & Talk Series event on November 10th, 2:00-4:00 PM, at the Wood County Museum, 13660 County Home Road, Bowling Green, Ohio.

The November Tea & Talk Series will offer examples of emerging scientific research on couples viewing their sexual bonds as sacred with intimate dialogue about religion and spirituality. Our speaker will discuss the impact, for better or worse, on relationships and personal well-being.

The Museum has also partnered with The Summer Kitchen in Helena, OH for the tea being served at the event. This month’s featured tea from will be “Thanksgiving Blend” – A customer favorite any time of the year! We’ve combined all of your favorite fall flavors together to create a delicious blend for you to celebrate being with family & friends.

Reservations and payment need to be paid by Friday, November 4th by either calling 419-352-0967 or visiting woodcountyhistory.org. Admission is $23 for adults and $18 for Wood County Historical Society members. Admission includes tea, light refreshments by Carpe Diem Catering, Pemberville, OH, and the program. The Museum is open for self-guided tours and is handicap accessible.

This program is part of a monthly tea series hosted by the Wood County Museum. A complete list of teas and other programs can be found at woodcountyhistory.org.