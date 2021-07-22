WC Museum: NIGHT AT THE DERBY GALA FUNDRAISER



Grab your derby attire and join us for a derby party! Hats & bow ties encouraged! The Wood County Museum is excited to offer our Gala Fundraiser as both an in-person and virtual auction this year!

NIGHT AT THE DERBY GALA FUNDRAISERIN PERSON EVENT: Saturday, October 9, 2021 | 6PM – 9PMVIRTUAL SILENT AUCTION: October 1-9, 2021

The Gala is the Wood County Historical Society’s largest fundraising event. Loss of revenue from 2020 impacted daily operations including educational programs, installation of new exhibits, collections management, and other museum events.

Your support ensures the longevity and success of YOUR award-winning local history museum. Please help us reach our goal to raise $15,000 by becoming an event sponsor, attending the event or purchasing a non-event ticket, and by participating in the auction.