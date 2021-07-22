NBX WaterShedsun
WC Museum: NIGHT AT THE DERBY GALA FUNDRAISER

 

SAVE THE DATE!

NIGHT AT THE DERBY GALA FUNDRAISER
IN PERSON EVENT: Saturday, October 9, 2021 | 6PM – 9PM
VIRTUAL SILENT AUCTION: October 1-9, 2021

  Grab your derby attire and join us for a derby party! Hats & bow ties encouraged! The Wood County Museum is excited to offer our Gala Fundraiser as both an in-person and virtual auction this year!

The Gala is the Wood County Historical Society’s largest fundraising event. Loss of revenue from 2020 impacted daily operations including educational programs, installation of new exhibits, collections management, and other museum events.

Your support ensures the longevity and success of YOUR award-winning local history museum. Please help us reach our goal to raise $15,000 by becoming an event sponsor, attending the event or purchasing a non-event ticket, and by participating in the auction.

 

DON’T MISS OUT, TICKETS SELLING FAST!!!

NEW THIS YEAR! We will be doing a Drone Golf Ball Drop Fundraiser!
The Drop will happen right after the Living History Day program concludes, at about 3 PM or 3:30 PM. Buy a golf ball that will be released by drone over a hole…the three balls in/closest to the hole win! 1 ball for $15, 3 balls for $30.


You don’t need to be present to win!

Prizes
1st in hole/closest: $500
2nd closest: $250
3rd closest: $100
Furthest from the hole: $50


Purchase your tickets online now or If you’d like to purchase a golf ball by check, please send your check for $15/ball ($30 for 3 balls) to:

Wood County Historical Society
13660 County Home Rd.
Bowling Green, OH 43402

Golf balls will be sold until 2:30 PM on August 22, or until they are sold out.
A rain date will be set for the Drone Drop if weather is not favorable.

Buy Golf Balls Now!

