North Baltimore, Ohio

December 13, 2022 5:03 am

March 2020

WC Museum: Only a Few Tickets Remain for Whisky Event

ONLY A FEW TICKETS REMAIN!

Call Me Old Fashioned: Whiskey Education & Tasting
December 15 • 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Event will be held in the Wood County Museum Meeting Room

Join local historian, Elliot MacFarlane, for a fascinating talk about how whiskey, whisky, and other spirits hold a lot of details about our county’s DNA. Program includes a tasting of six selected whiskeys, personal mini charcuterie boxes, and a self-guided museum tour before the main event.

$60 Members/$70 Non-Members • Limited tickets available
Educational Program only tickets are available for $30
Program presented by Whisky Wizard, Elliot MacFarlane.


Featured Whiskys*

  1. Ardbeg Uigeadail
  2. Oban 14 year old
  3. Glenfiddich Solera Reserve 15 year old
  4. GlenMorangie Nectar D’or.
  5. Balvenie Caribbean Cask 14 year old
  6. Macallan 12 year old Sherry Oak.
*subject to change based on market availability 
*Tickets are non-refundable

Must be age 21 or over to participate in the tasting.
Tickets available at woodcountyhistory.org or by calling 419-352-0967

Elliot MacFarlane is a Certified Whisky Ambassador of the United Kingdom. Elliot believes whisky education has little to do with telling people what they should taste, and much more to do with learning how it is made, who makes it, where it is made, and why it tastes as it does. Visit his page Whisky Wizard to learn more!

