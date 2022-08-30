North Baltimore, Ohio

March 2020

WC Museum says “Farewell” to Director

Wood County Museum will say good-bye to Kelli Kling, Museum Director, on Friday, September 2 from 10am-4pm.  

Kelli’s Farewell Open House
September 2, 2022
10:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Wood County Museum
13660 County Home Rd. Bowling Green, OH 43402

Please join us for a farewell open house for outgoing Museum Director, Kelli Kling! There will be cake and punch served…who doesn’t love cake?! 

