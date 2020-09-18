WC Museum Scarecrow Contest

An autumn community tradition is back for its 19th season. Individuals, families, and organizations are invited to show their community spirit by creating a scarecrow for display on the grounds of the Wood County Museum. The contest is free to enter. Cash prizes are provided by sponsors. Registration is required and can easily be completed by visiting wcparks.org, or calling 419-353-1897.

While at home, with a little straw and some imagination, make your creation “come to life.” Once completed, bring your finished creation on

Tuesday, October 13 from 4:00 – 7:30 pm to display at the Wood County Museum, 13660 County Home Road in Bowling Green. Fence posts will be provided. Scarecrow straw, clothing, and parts will not be provided.

1st prize: $100 sponsored by Robert K. Miller Insurance Agency, Inc.

2nd prize: $50 sponsored by Kathrens Insurance Agency

3rd prize: $25 sponsored by InTech IT Solutions

16 & under prize: $25 sponsored by Grounds for Thought

Scarecrows will be displayed on the Museum lawn October 14-25. Museum grounds are open daily from 8:00 am until 30 minutes past sunset. Registration deadline is Sunday, October 11. For contest rules & regulations and information about additional programs, adventures, and activities, visit wcparks.org.