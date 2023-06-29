WC MUSEUM TO HOST FUNDRAISING EVENT AND ONLINE SILENT AUCTION

On July 7 at 6:00PM the Wood County Museum is hosting an in-person summer BBQ themed fundraising event. Tickets are $60. Included in the ticket cost, guest will enjoy food by City Barbeque, drinks (both beer & wine and non-alcoholic), various desserts, a porch concert by Nikki D and the Sisters of Thunder, and a side raffle for various prize such as a YETI cooler filled with camping items, a Blackstone grill, sit on kayak, and a lottery tree. Tickets are available at www.woodcountyhistory.org or call the Wood County Museum at 419-352-0967.

There is also an opportunity to participate in an online silent auction. You can view the online silent auction at https://www.32auctions.com/boilerbbqbash

The online auction opens on July 1 at 12:00PM and is available to make bids until July 7 at 8:00PM. For those attending the live event, you will be able to see the auction items in person and bid with your smartphone or at a computer station at the event.

Prize packages encompass artist experiences, merchant swag, and a plethora of food samplings from across Ohio including: Toledo Museum of Art, Cosi in Columbus, Toledo Aerial Media, Cincinnati Zoo, Levis Commons, Miller Ferry, Toledo Mud Hens, Cedar Point, Downtown Bowling Green, and more.

It is the goal of the Wood County Museum to raise $25,000 to continue our exceptional education programs, new exhibits, collections care. Even if you cannot attend the fundraiser, you can still support the museum with the purchase of a “non-event” ticket at $60/person or make a donation from the auction site https://www.32auctions.com/boilerbbqbash or the visit the Wood County Museum website at www.woodcountyhistory.org

Participation in the Wood County Museum’s Boiler BBQ Bash fundraiser event ensures the longevity and success of YOUR award-winning local history museum. Support for the event was provided by A.A. Boos & Sones, Inc. General Contractors, Mike and Terri Marsh, Edwin and Irma Wolf, George & Susan Winters, Lynn & Better Wineland, Jim & Shirley Philo, George & Linda Hamilton, Amplex Internet, George & Edna Clemans, and The Copy Shop.

For more information, please visit woodcountyhistory.org or follow the Wood County Museum on Facebook & Instagram.