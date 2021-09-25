WC MUSEUM TO HOST FUNDRAISING EVENT

Wood County Museum to host Virtual & In-Person Auction & Gala

On October 9 at 6:00PM the Wood County Museum is hosting an in-person derby themed gala fundraising event. Tickets are $55/Members & $65/Non-Members. Hats & bowties are encouraged with prizes for the best hat and best dressed. Tickets are available on our website www.woodcountyhistory.org or call the Wood County Museum at 419-352-0967.

There is also an opportunity to participate in a virtual silent auction. You can view the virtual silent auction at www.32auctions.com/WCMGala2021

The online auction opens on October 1 at 12:00PM and is available to make bids until October 9 at 5:00PM. On October 9 at 5:00 PM, the auction will go offline and transition to a live event for those attending the in-person gala. Bidding is open until 8:00PM that night, October 9. Not able to attend? Museum staff is available to help facilitate proxy bids on behalf of donors. Winners of auction items will be contacted via email.

Prize packages encompass artist experiences, merchant swag, and a plethora of food samplings from across Ohio including: Toledo Museum of Art, The Toledo Zoo, Toledo Aerial Media, Cincinnati Zoo, Levis Commons, Miller Ferry, Inside the Five Brewing, Fort Meigs, Downtown Bowling Green, and more.

It is the goal of the Wood County Museum to raise $15,000 to continue our exceptional education programs, new exhibits, collections care. Even if you cannot attend the gala, you can still support the museum with the purchase of a “non-event” ticket at $55/person or make a donation from the auction site www.32auctions.com/WCMGala2021 or the visit the Wood County Museum website at www.woodcountyhistory.org

Participation in the Wood County Museum’s gala fundraising event ensures the longevity and success of YOUR award-winning local history museum. Support for the virtual event was provided by Dolores Black and Janet Parks, Charles and Betty Dibert, Doug and Sandy Kerr, Mike and Terri Marsh, Michael Sibbersen, Edwin and Irma Wolf, and The Copy Shop.

For more information, please visit woodcountyhistory.org or follow the Wood County Museum on Facebook & Instagram.