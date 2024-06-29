WC MUSEUM TO HOST ONLINE SILENT AUCTION

On July 19 at 6:00PM the Wood County Museum is hosting an in-person summer “Margaritaville” themed fundraising event. Tickets start at $60 for museum members & $65 for non-members. Included in the ticket cost, guest will enjoy all-you-can-eat food by City Barbeque, drinks (both beer & wine and non-alcoholic), various desserts, a porch concert by Cheeseburgers In Paradise (a Jimmy Buffet tribute band), and a side raffle for various prize such as a YETI cooler filled with beach items, a Blackstone grill, an Adirondack chair set, and tickets to a Kenny Chesney concert. Tickets are available at www.woodcountyhistory.org or call the Wood County Museum at 419-352-0967.

There is also an opportunity to participate in an online silent auction. You can view the virtual silent auction at https://www.32auctions.com/pfpf24

The online auction opens on July 10 at 12:00PM and is available to make bids until July 19 at 8:00PM. For those attending the live event, you will be able to see the auction items in person and bid with your smartphone or at a computer station at the event.

Prize packages encompass artist experiences, merchant swag, and a plethora of food samplings from across Ohio and various states including: Toledo Museum of Art, Cosi in Columbus, Toledo Aerial Media, Cincinnati Zoo, Levis Commons, Miller Ferry to Put-In-Bay, Kennedy Space Center, Downtown Bowling Green, and more.

It is the goal of the Wood County Museum to raise $25,000 to continue our exceptional education programs, new exhibits, collections care. Even if you cannot attend the fundraiser, you can still support the museum with the purchase of a “non-event” ticket at $65/person or make a donation from the auction site https://www.32auctions.com/pfpf24 or the visit the Wood County Museum website at www.woodcountyhistory.org

Participation in the Wood County Museum’s Poor Farm Palooza fundraiser event ensures the longevity and success of YOUR award-winning local history museum. Support for the event was provided by Edwin & Irma Wolf, Lynn & Betty Wineland, Dave & Cindy Hollinger, Marsh & Rothenbuhler LLC, Susan & George Winters, Franks Sales, Inc. Andrew Kalmar & Cathy Zwyer, Linda Hamilton, Anonymous, Phipps, Shevlin, Hebeka Family Dentistry, LTD. and The Copy Shop.

For more information, please visit woodcountyhistory.org or follow the Wood County Museum on Facebook & Instagram.