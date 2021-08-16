NBX WaterShedsun
COME FLY AWAY WITH US!
GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY!!!

NEW THIS YEAR! We will be doing a Drone Golf Ball Drop Fundraiser!
The Drop will happen right after the Living History Day program concludes, at about 3 PM or 3:30 PM. Buy a golf ball that will be released by drone over a hole…the three balls in/closest to the hole win! 1 ball for $15, 3 balls for $30.


You don’t need to be present to win!

Prizes
1st in hole/closest: $500
2nd closest: $250
3rd closest: $100
Furthest from the hole: $50


Purchase your tickets online now or If you’d like to purchase a golf ball by check, please send your check for $15/ball ($30 for 3 balls) to:

Wood County Historical Society
13660 County Home Rd.
Bowling Green, OH 43402

Golf balls will be sold until 2:30 PM on August 22, or until they are sold out.
A rain date will be set for the Drone Drop if weather is not favorable.

Buy Golf Balls Now!
 
 

Late Night (Hours) at the Museum
August 19 10AM-8PM | Third Thursday of Each Month

  • MUSEUM OPEN LATE!
  • Free gift for all visitors who come between 4PM-8PM (while supplies last)
  • New in 2021 the Wood County Museum will be open for extended evening hours on the third Thursday of each month, 10 AM – 8 PM. This will offer a chance for visitors who normally cannot visit during the day to come out and tour the museum. Admission is $7 for adults and $3 for children, with discounts for seniors, students, and military. Historical Society members receive free admission as well as a gift shop discount.


2021 Living History Day
August 22 | Sunday 2:00 PM

  • History comes alive! Meet first-person interpreters who will share stories of Wood County’s history, people, and places.
  • Program will take place on the WCM Front Lawn.
  • Guest are kindly asked to bring their own lawn chair.
  • 2021 HONOREES:
    • ADDIE & JOHN CAIN: Follow their story from Little Big Horn to a very popular potato chip company. Portrayed by: Deb Shaffer & Heath Diehl
    • JEROME CALKINS: Passed the teachers exam at age 14, followed by many interesting experiences. Portrayed by: Dale David
    • ELLEN JANE KRAMP PHILLIPS: The first Tomato Queen of Wood County (1938). Portrayed by: Kelli Kling
    • LUCY VELER: The unofficial historian of South Church Street. Portrayed by: Alex Gagyi
    • JAMES WALKER: Professional photographer in Bowling Green (1887 – 1936). Portrayed by: Bob Midden
    • NARRATOR: Keith Guion
This event is free and open to the public thanks to our sponsors: Kiwanis Club of Bowling Green, Exchange Club of Bowling Green, Portage Center Arbor Gleaners #524, Wood County Genealogical Society, Wood County Historical Society, with additional help from: Wood Co. Sheriff’s Office & Auxiliary, DBD Sound Reinforcement, City of Bowling Green, Music provided by A Joyful Noise.

