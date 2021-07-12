WC Museum:

We are looking for volunteer models! The Wood County Museum is looking for volunteer models for a tourism-based photoshoot on July 20th from 9:30AM-4:30PM (approx..)

These photos will be part of Tourism Ohio & Great Lakes Publishing for promotion of the Wood County Museum.



Style is casual – visiting/touring the Museum, looking at exhibits, and touring the grounds/gardens. Please bring 3 changes of clothes as you may appear in different settings, please NO LOGOS on clothing.



Due to the Wood County Museum being a non-profit, this photoshoot is unpaid, but lunch & refreshments will be provided, as well as a thank you gift. I will also send you any of the final images that we are sent/select for your portfolio.



When: July 20, 2021 from 9:30AM-4:30PM (approx..) The shoot may end early if we finish early.



Who: We are looking for a couple different groups of people Group 1: Ages 18-30, male & female, any race, specifically looking for people of color (8 people needed)

Group 4: Ages 70+, male & female, any race (4 people needed)

What: Tourism Ohio & Great Lakes publishing photoshoot for Wood County Museum advertisement.



In order to participate, you will need to sign a model release agreeing to let Tourism Ohio, Great Lakes Publishing, and the Wood County Museum use these images in marketing material.





If you are interested or know of anyone who would be interested, please email Marissa Muniz at: marketing@ woodcountyhistory.org to confirm your spot. DON’T MISS OUT, TICKETS SELLING FAST!!! NEW THIS YEAR! We will be doing a Drone Golf Ball Drop Fundraiser!

The Drop will happen right after the Living History Day program concludes, at about 3 PM or 3:30 PM. Buy a golf ball that will be released by drone over a hole…the three balls in/closest to the hole win! 1 ball for $15, 3 balls for $30.

You don’t need to be present to win! Prizes

1st in hole/closest: $500

2nd closest: $250

3rd closest: $100

Furthest from the hole: $50

Purchase your tickets online now or If you’d like to purchase a golf ball by check, please send your check for $15/ball ($30 for 3 balls) to: Wood County Historical Society

13660 County Home Rd.

Bowling Green, OH 43402



Golf balls will be sold until 2:30 PM on August 22, or until they are sold out.

A rain date will be set for the Drone Drop if weather is not favorable. Buy Golf Balls Now! 2021 Living History Day

August 22 | Sunday 2:00 PM History comes alive! Meet first-person interpreters who will share stories of Wood County’s history, people, and places.

Program will take place on the WCM Front Lawn.

Guest are kindly asked to bring their own lawn chair.

2021 HONOREES: ADDIE & JOHN CAIN: Follow their story from Little Big Horn to a very popular potato chip company. Portrayed by: Deb Shaffer & Heath Diehl JEROME CALKINS: Passed the teachers exam at age 14, followed by many interesting experiences. Portrayed by: Dale David ELLEN JANE KRAMP PHILLIPS: The first Tomato Queen of Wood County (1938). Portrayed by: Kelli Kling LUCY VELER: The unofficial historian of South Church Street. Portrayed by: Alex Gagyi JAMES WALKER: Professional photographer in Bowling Green (1887 – 1936). Portrayed by: Bob Midden NARRATOR: Keith Guion

This event is free and open to the public thanks to our sponsors: Kiwanis Club of Bowling Green, Exchange Club of Bowling Green, Portage Center Arbor Gleaners #524, Wood County Genealogical Society, Wood County Historical Society, with additional help from: Wood Co. Sheriff’s Office & Auxiliary, DBD Sound Reinforcement, City of Bowling Green, Music provided by A Joyful Noise.