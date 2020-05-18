WC Park Board-Postponed/Rescheduled

Due to technical difficulties with the scheduled videoconference of the scheduled May 12, 2020 Board of Park Commissioners Meeting the meeting was postponed and rescheduled for Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 4:00pm. The live meeting will be held at the W.W. Knight Nature Center located at 29530 White Road, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551. Social distancing will be observed with masks required for attendees. A limited number of masks will be available for attendees needing them. Anyone that has a mask is asked to bring their own to conserve the limited number available.