WC Park District: Join the Fun!

Lucky Charms Open Geocaching

Wednesday, March 17; 4:30 – 7:00 pm

Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve, 26940 Lime City Road, Perrysburg

Track down spring at this open geocaching! Stop by anytime between 4:30 and 7:00 pm to borrow one of our GPS units or bring your smartphone with the Google Maps app and search for hidden geocaches in the park. Dress for the weather and be prepared for substantial walking and self-guided exploration. No SWAG for exchange necessary. Leader: Craig Spicer

No registration necessary.

Chick Tips

Saturday, March 20; 1:00 – 2:00 pm

Carter Historic Farm, 18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green

If you were considering getting chicks for the first time this spring, now’s a great time to make sure you know what you need! We’ll show you what’s worked for us for raising chicks into healthy chickens. Leader: Corinne Gordon. Please register at wcparks.org, 419-353-1897

Timberdoodle Trek

Monday, March 22; 7:45 – 9:15 pm

Black Swamp Preserve, 1014 S. Maple Street, Bowling Green

As the sun sets a very special bird begins preparing for one the best aerial courtship displays in North America. He goes by names such as: bogsucker, timberdoodle, mudbat and many more.

Leader: Bill Hoefflin. Please register at wcparks.org, 419-353-1897

Wild Skills: Fire Starting

Thursday, March 25; 6:00 – 7:30 pm

Cedar Creeks Preserve, 4575 Walbridge Road, Northwood

Fire is one of the best tools to have on your adventures, providing clean water, heat for cooking, and a positive attitude. Learn hands-on how to start and maintain a fire safely and successfully in a variety of different situations. Leader: Craig Spicer. Please register at wcparks.org, 419-353-1897

Rope Rappelling

Saturday, March 27; 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve, 26940 Lime City Road, Perrysburg

Join us for a public rappelling program where we will travel down the wall instead of up! The program will start with basic instruction on the provided equipment and techniques, then we will be rappelling for the remainder of the program. Cost: $15/$12 FWCP. Leader: Thomas Worsham

Please register at wcparks.org, 419-353-1897

Full Worm Moon Woodcock Wander

Sunday, March 28; 7:30 – 9:00 pm

Cricket Frog Cove, 14810 Freyman Road, Cygnet

As the sun sets a very special bird begins preparing for one the best aerial courtship displays in North America. He goes by names such as: bogsucker, timberdoodle, mudbat and many more. This will be a twilight hike under the Full Worm moon. We will listen for nocturnal wildlife, and gaze at a sky full of stars. No dogs permitted. There may be walking on grassy uneven trails. Leader: Bill Hoefflin. Please register at wcparks.org, 419-353-1897

Plant & Butterfly Monitor Training

Tuesday, March 30; 6:30 – 8:00 pm

Videoconference presentation

Learn to monitor native plants and/or butterflies in Wood County Parks. This is a great way to receive your Master Gardener or Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalist hours. This program kicks off the 2021 monitoring season for new and returning monitors.

Leaders: Zeb Albert and Jim Witter. Please register at wcparks.org, 419-353-1897

Earth Day Upcycle Contest for Kids

Register by: Wednesday, April 1; 1:00 pm

Upcycled deadline: Wednesday, April 15

Carter Historic Farm Facebook

Reduce, Reuse, Recycle! Celebrate Earth Day 2021 by upcycling household items that would normally be thrown away into something new! Register by April 1st and send a picture of your upcycled creation to Carter Historic Farm by April 15th. Photos will be uploaded to Facebook for voting and winners will be decided on April 22nd (Earth Day). Details and rules will be sent out on April 1st. Ages 5-12. Leader: Alyssa Garland. Please register at wcparks.org, 419-353-1897

Earth Day Upcycle Contest

Register by: Wednesday, April 1; 1:00 pm

Upcycled deadline: Wednesday, April 15

Carter Historic Farm Facebook

During the Great Depression, nothing went to waste. If families needed something, they would either make it, fix it, or make do. Connect to the past and evoke the spirit of the Great Depression by upcycling an item in your own home. Whether it is updating an old piece of furniture, repurposing an item in your home, or creating a new piece of clothing, send Carter Historic Farm a photo of the initial item and your completed project. Photos will be uploaded to Facebook for voting and winners will receive a prize! Ages 12 & up. Leader: Alyssa Garland Please register at wcparks.org, 419-353-1897