WC Park District Plans Fall Prescribed Fires

Wood County Park District stewardship department is planning to conduct prescribed fires in several park properties this fall. The locations of these burns may be in Bradner Preserve, Rudolph Savanna Area, and Cricket Frog Cove. The exact timing of the fires will be determined by weather factors to ensure the most effective and safe conditions, including smoke mitigation.

All of our prescribed fire practices are conducted under waiver through the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, notification of the Ohio EPA, as well as, direct supervision by an Ohio Certified Prescribed Fire Manager. Local fire departments for each site are aware of these plans and will be directly notified at least 24 hours before the fire and also on the day of the fire by our fire manager.

The purpose of the fires is for the benefit of the natural areas and native ecosystems. All fire management is completed with best management practices. The public is advised to stay clear away active burn sites.

Please call 419-575-7339, or email alowien@wcparks.org, with any questions directly involving wcparks prescribed fire practices. For general Wood County Park District questions, 419-353-1897 wcparks.org