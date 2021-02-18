The Board of Park Commissioners of the Wood County Park District will hold a board planning meeting to plan for upcoming year and discuss various ideas for the upcoming year in regards to board involvement.
The meeting will be held at 4:00pm on Friday, February 19, 2021 in the Nature Center at the W.W. Knight Nature Preserve.
No votes will be taken at this meeting.
WC Park District to hold a Board planning meeting
The Board of Park Commissioners of the Wood County Park District will hold a board planning meeting to plan for upcoming year and discuss various ideas for the upcoming year in regards to board involvement.