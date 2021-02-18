NBX WaterShedsun
Ol’ Jenny
January Start with us
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
BVH March 2020
3 panel GIF
Weekly Specials
Oct. 2018 Update
Briar Hill Health Update
Logo
March 2020
May 2019

WC Park District to hold a Board planning meeting

The Board of Park Commissioners of the Wood County Park District will hold a board planning meeting to plan for upcoming year and discuss various ideas for the upcoming year in regards to board involvement. 

The meeting will be held at 4:00pm on Friday, February 19, 2021 in the Nature Center at the W.W. Knight Nature Preserve. 

No votes will be taken at this meeting. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
February 2017
NBLS Website