WC Parks August Programs

Adventure in the parks in August

Nature Camps

Tuesday – Friday; 9:00 am – 3:00 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg

Explore, learn and get dirty at our nature camps! Every day offers new educational and entertaining activities to connect campers to the outdoors and all the things that call it home. A field trip to another Wood County Park expands the exploration of the outdoors and the joy of discovery! Please provide a reliable email address or phone number; additional necessary information will be sent to you following your registration. Scholarships are available for families needing assistance with camp fees.

Native Nursery Nights

Thursday, August 3; 6:00 – 8:00 pm

Thursday, August 17; 6:00 – 8:00 pm

Thursday, August 31; 6:00 – 8:00 pm

J.C. Reuthinger Memorial Preserve, 30730 Oregon Road, Perrysburg

Help plant, maintain and harvest seed from the native plants in the nursery. All tools provided. Training will be provided at the beginning of the program.

Leader: Sanja Jennings

Coffee with the Birds

Wednesday, August 2; 8:30 – 10:00 am

Otsego Park, 20000 W. River Rd, Bowling Green

Enjoy a birding stroll with coffee! We'll start with a warm drink before heading out on the trail. Register for one or all monthly programs.

Bike with the Blue

Thursday, August 3; 7-8:30 pm

Black Swamp Preserve, 1014 S. Maple St, Bowling Green

Join a park officer for a leisurely ride down the Slippery Elm Trail. You'll learn the many ways the park police department serves the Wood County community! There will be time for conversation before and after the ride to ask about their role at the park district and any questions that you may have. The round-trip distance will be a 9-mile ride to the Rudolph Bike Park and back.

Mountain Bike Skills Camp

Sunday, August 6; 10:00 – 11:30 am

Rudolph Bike Park, 14445 Mermill Rd., Rudolph, OH. 43462

Every first Sunday of the month from May through September, take your bike-ability to the next level with instructors from The Right Direction Youth Development Program! Techniques will be broken down into manageable steps with challenges designed to build confidence and biking skill. A property-fitting helmet and mountain bike are required.

Summer Yoga in the Parks

Mondays, August 7, 14, 21, and 28; 6:00 – 7:00 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg

Join Glory Meyer this summer for an all-levels yoga practice at the serene and peaceful W.W. Knight Nature Preserve! This practice will be a combination of standing poses and poses on the mat. Modification for leveling the practice up or down will be provided so that everyone experiences the unique level of practice needed for their body. No yoga experience is necessary; both beginners and experienced yogis are welcome! Please bring your own mat and a water bottle. After registering for the program, you will be welcome to attend the weekly June or August sessions. Program fee: $24. Program contact: Jim Witter.

Nurture the Nursery

Tuesday, August 8; 10:00 am – 12:00 pm

J.C. Reuthinger Memorial Preserve, 30730 Oregon Road, Perrysburg

Help plant, maintain and harvest seed from the native plants in the nursery. All tools provided. Training will be provided at the beginning of the program.

Leader: Sanja Jennings

Family Fishing Nights

Thursday, August 10; 7:00 – 8:30 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Rd., Perrysburg

Share an evening with the family in a natural setting and try to catch a big one! A limited number of poles and bait will be provided, and you are free to bring your own.

Fire by the River

Friday, August 11; 7:00 – 9:00 pm

Otsego Park, 20000 W. River Rd, Bowling Green

A camp-like atmosphere next to our scenic Maumee River is the perfect setting for a relaxing outdoor evening. Enjoy a campfire, yummy DIY s’mores and pie-iron creations. Play yard games and view wildlife with binoculars and spotting scopes. You’ll also have an opportunity to practice outdoor skills with a park naturalist. Come anytime between 7:00 and 9:00 pm!

Art in Park: Sun Printing

Saturday, August 12; 1:00 – 3:00 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg

Bring yourself and some friends and join us for a Saturday afternoon of crafting. Using special treated paper and natural items, arrange objects on your paper to create a sun print work of art. This class is weather dependent; if it is not sunny enough this class may be rescheduled. This program is appropriate for teens and adults. Registration required. Leader: Emma Taylor. Program fee: $10/$5 FWCP.

Paddle the Pond

Monday, August 14; 4:00 – 7:30 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg

Hop in a canoe or kayak and have fun on the pond! Perfect for a family outing, comfort-builder for beginners or relaxing exercise. An instructor will be available for introductory safety and skills education. All boats, life-jackets, and paddles provided. Canoes, kayaks, and gear on a first-come-first-served basis. Contact us ahead of time for special needs accommodations or groups. No registration required. Program fee: $10/$5 FWCP.

Late Season Plant Care

Wednesday, August 16; 6:00 – 7:00 pm

Carter Historic Farm

Your vegetable garden should now be in peak production and harvest! It is also time to get your fall crops ready. Pests including insects, weeds and diseases are a challenge to seeing them through the season. Learn what to look for to keep them at bay so that you can enjoy your harvest. Leader: Michelle Wallace.

Milkweed and Monarchs

Wednesday, August 16; 7:00 – 8:30 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg

Want to know more about the mighty monarch butterfly? Learn about its life history, migration feats and how to help their conservation locally from Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalist Joy Schall. Afterwards, we'll look for monarch caterpillars and adults flying, as well as other butterfly species that might be out and about on a warm summer evening. Leader: Jim Witter.

Last of Summer Twilight Date Night

Friday, August 18; 8:00 – 9:30 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg

Soak up the last of the summer nights with your favorite person or people. Join us for an adults-only evening learning about local animals active in the twilight hours. Leader: Emma Taylor. 29530 White Road, Perrysburg.



Glass City River Wall Kayak Tour

Saturday, August 19; 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Rossford Marina

Check out the country's largest mural from the water on this kayak paddle. Launching from Rossford Marina, we'll paddle down river to see the Glass City River Wall and the Toledo Skyline, before paddling back up river to return to the marina. Total trip length up to 6 river miles. Previous kayaking experience recommended. See online description for important details. Must be 14 years of age or older (must have liability form signed by legal guardian before attending the program). All registered participants must meet Essential Eligibility Criteria (abilities and characteristics deemed fundamental for participation). Call ahead for special needs accommodations. All kayaks, PFDs, and equipment provided. Program fee: $15.

Monthly Mindfulness

Saturday, August 19; 9:30 – 11:00 am

William Henry Harrison, 644 S. Bierley Ave, Pemberville

Get away to reconnect and relax with this monthly series. Join naturalist and meditation teacher Emma Taylor for a monthly nature-based mindfulness session. Classes will consist of a combination of seated and walking mindfulness practices and nature awareness activities. This class is appropriate for teens and adults. Registration required. Leader: Emma Taylor.

Nurture the Nursery: Potluck!

Tuesday, August 22; 10:00 am – 12:00 pm

J.C. Reuthinger Memorial Preserve, 30730 Oregon Road, Perrysburg

Help plant, maintain and harvest seed from the native plants in the nursery. All tools provided. Training will be provided at the beginning of the program. Celebrate the close of another month by bringing a dish to share during a potluck near the end of the program. Leader: Sanja Jennings

Archery Skills: Advanced Archery

Part 1: Tuesday, August 22; 6:30 – 8:30 pm

Part 2: Wednesday, August 23; 6:30 – 8:30 pm

Arrowwood Archery Range, 11126 Linwood Road, Bowling Green

If you have enjoyed our other archery programs with the beginner bows and are ready to transfer your skills to the next level of equipment, a modern hunting bow, then join us and learn techniques needed to shoot a "sighted" bow. Registration includes both sessions. Please register only if you can attend both sessions. Only Wood County Parks equipment may be used. Program fee: $10/FWCP $7. Leaders: Craig Spicer and Bill Hoefflin

Nature Play: Science of the Sun

Thursday, August 24; 10:00 – 11:00 am

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Rd, Perrysburg

Activate your imagination and creativity! Join us in the Nature Play Area for an hour of nature-based exploration and play. This experience is ideal for ages 3 and up. Every week we will focus on a specific outdoor activity or animal. Registration required, and register children only. Adults must stay with children for the duration of the program.

Sunset Island Tour Kayaking

Friday, August 25; 6:00 – 8:30 pm

Weirs Rapids Access, 21095 Range Line Road, Bowling Green

Paddle through the largest island chain in the Mighty Maumee with a naturalist as you check out ecological features and learn about the history of the islands. Search for wildlife like bald eagles, painted turtles, beaver and more! A kayaking safety and skills session will precede the trip. Previous kayaking experience highly recommended. Paddling trip is roughly 3 river miles. Program Fee: $12/$8 FWCP. Leader: Craig Spicer.

Full Blue Moon Walk

Wednesday, August 30; 8:30 – 9:45 pm

William Henry Harrison Park, 644 S. Bierley Ave, Pemberville

It's a "Blue" moon! Join a park naturalist on a walk along the river as we learn moon lore and look and listen for nocturnal wildlife. Bug spray, repellent technology or clothing recommended. Any flashlights must have red lenses, and no dogs permitted. Leader: Bill Hoefflin.