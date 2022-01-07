WC Parks: Base Camp Adventure Speaker Series

Learn about outdoor recreation from specialists who will share their adventures, tips & tricks. These programs are geared towards adults and are free and open to all. Registration is required by visiting wcparks.org, or calling 419-353-1897.

Base Camp Adventure Speaker Series is held at the W. W. Knight Nature Preserve in Perrysburg.

Following the Footsteps of Indiana Jones – Michael Campbell. Thursday, January 13, 2022; 7 – 8:30 pm

From an early age, Michael knew his passion was in archeology. Although his profession has much less whip-cracking, monkeys and gun-play than initially expected, his trained eye has led him across the country to interpret the stories of those who came before us through what they’ve left behind.

An Introduction to Boondocking – Craig & Heather Spicer. Thursday, January 27, 2022; 7 – 8:30 pm

Car camping is one thing, but car camping without connection to water, sewer, or electricity and outside of a designated campground is a rewarding adventure like no other. Join Craig and Heather Spicer as they share their planning, logistics, evolution of their rig, and lessons learned along the way from Utah to Maine.





How to Spot the Great Grey Owl – Jim Witter. Thursday, February 3, 2022;

7 – 8:30 pm

A 2nd Grade report on the Belted Kingfisher changed it all for Wood County Park’s Program Coordinator, Jim Witter. Join Jim as he regales in stories of his birding adventures in the U.P. and shares birding wisdom to use on your next outdoor experience.

In order to protect the health and wellness of program staff and participants, the Board of Park Commissioners requests that masks be worn when inside public spaces of park facilities.

Program registration and more information can be found at wcparks.org. W.W. Knight Nature Preserve is located at 29530 White Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551.