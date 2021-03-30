NBX WaterShedsun
3 panel GIF
Ol’ Jenny
Weekly Specials
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Briar Hill Health Update
Logo
Oct. 2018 Update
March 2020
January Start with us
May 2019
BVH March 2020

WC Parks Earth Day Upcycle Contests

 

Earth Day Upcycle Contests
 
Register by April 1
Send photos by April 15
 
During the Great Depression, nothing went to waste. If families needed something, they would either make it, fix it or make do. People would mend clothing and fix furniture to stretch the family budget. Connect to the past and evoke the spirit of the Great Depression by upcycling an item in your own home. Whether it is updating an old piece of furniture, repurposing an item in your home, or creating a new piece of clothing, send Carter Historic Farm a photo of the initial item and your completed project. Photos will be uploaded to Facebook for voting and winners will receive a prize!
 
 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
February 2017
NBLS Website