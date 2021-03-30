WC Parks Earth Day Upcycle Contests

Register by April 1 Send photos by April 15 During the Great Depression, nothing went to waste. If families needed something, they would either make it, fix it or make do. People would mend clothing and fix furniture to stretch the family budget. Connect to the past and evoke the spirit of the Great Depression by upcycling an item in your own home. Whether it is updating an old piece of furniture, repurposing an item in your home, or creating a new piece of clothing, send Carter Historic Farm a photo of the initial item and your completed project. Photos will be uploaded to Facebook for voting and winners will receive a prize! Register for kids age 5- 12 contest Register for adult age 12 + contest