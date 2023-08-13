WC Parks Events Aug. 14 – 19, 2023

Glass City River Wall Kayak Tour – Rescheduled

Saturday, August 19; 9 am – 12:30 pmRossford Marina

Check out the country’s largest mural from the water on this kayak paddle. Launching from Rossford Marina, we’ll paddle down river to see the Glass City River Wall and the Toledo Skyline, before paddling back up river to return to the marina. Total trip length up to 6 river miles. Previous kayaking experience recommended. See online description for important details. Must be 14 years of age or older (must have liability form signed by legal guardian before attending the program). All registered participants must meet Essential Eligibility Criteria (abilities and characteristics deemed fundamental for participation). Call ahead for special needs accommodations. All kayaks, PFDs, and equipment provided. Personal kayaks and equipment welcome; contact program leader ahead of time to check personal gear appropriateness. Kayaking programs made possible by ODNR Division of Watercraft. *This is a rescheduled program – registrations open to general public July 24 to allow time for previous registrants to rejoin.Program Fee: $15

Register Here