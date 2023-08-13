WC Parks Events Aug. 14 – 19, 2023

|Paddle the Pond
Monday, August 14: 4 pm – 7:30 pmandMonday, August 28; 4 pm – 7:30 pmW.W. Knight Nature Preserve29530 White Rd., Perrysburg, OH
Hop in a canoe or kayak and have fun on the pond! Perfect for a family outing, comfort-builder for beginners or relaxing exercise. An instructor will be available for introductory safety and skills education. All boats, life-jackets, and paddles provided. Canoes, kayaks, and gear on a first-come-first-served basis. Contact us ahead of time for special needs accommodations or groups. No registration required.Program Fee: FREE
No registration needed.
|Stories of the Stars
Monday, August 14: 9 pm – 10 pmWilliam Henry Harrison Park644 Bierley Ave., Pemberville, OH
Which Greek goddess is responsible for pulling the moon across the sky? What do cultures from around the world see in the stars? Join us on the new moon to find out. We will observe constellations and listen to the stories behind them. This program is weather dependent and will be canceled in the event of high cloud cover. Registration required.Program Fee: FREE
|Late Season Plant Care
Wednesday, August 16; 6 pm – 7 pmCarter Historic Farm18331 Carter Rd., Bowling Green, OH. 43402
Your vegetable garden should now be in peak production and harvest. It is also time to get your fall crops ready. Pests including insects, weeds, and diseases are also fully rampant. Learn what to look for to keep them at bay so that you can enjoy your harvest.Program Fee: FREE
|Milkweed and Monarchs
Wednesday, August 16; 7 pm – 8:30 pmW.W. Knight Nature Preserve29530 White Rd., Perrysburg
Want to know more about the mighty monarch butterfly? Learn about its life history, migration feats and how to help their conservation locally from Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalist Joy Schall. Afterwards, we’ll look for monarch caterpillars and adults flying, as well as other butterfly species that might be out and about on a warm summer evening.Program Fee: FREE
|Last Summer Twilight Date Night
Friday, August 18; 8 pm – 9:30 pmW.W. Knight Nature Preserve29530 White Rd., Perrysburg
Soak up the last of the summer nights with your favorite person or people. Join us for an adults only evening learning about local animals active in the twilight hours.Program Fee: FREE
|Glass City River Wall Kayak Tour – Rescheduled
Saturday, August 19; 9 am – 12:30 pmRossford Marina
Check out the country’s largest mural from the water on this kayak paddle. Launching from Rossford Marina, we’ll paddle down river to see the Glass City River Wall and the Toledo Skyline, before paddling back up river to return to the marina. Total trip length up to 6 river miles. Previous kayaking experience recommended. See online description for important details. Must be 14 years of age or older (must have liability form signed by legal guardian before attending the program). All registered participants must meet Essential Eligibility Criteria (abilities and characteristics deemed fundamental for participation). Call ahead for special needs accommodations. All kayaks, PFDs, and equipment provided. Personal kayaks and equipment welcome; contact program leader ahead of time to check personal gear appropriateness. Kayaking programs made possible by ODNR Division of Watercraft. *This is a rescheduled program – registrations open to general public July 24 to allow time for previous registrants to rejoin.Program Fee: $15
|Monthly Mindfulness
Saturday, August 19; 9:30 am – 11 amWilliam Henry Harrison Park644 Bierley Ave, Pemberville
Get away to reconnect and relax with this monthly series. Join naturalist and meditation teacher Emma Taylor for a monthly nature-based mindfulness session. Classes will consist of a combination of seated and walking mindfulness practices and nature awareness activities. This class is appropriate for teens and adults. Registration required.Program fee: FREE
|Visit Carter Historic Farm
|Visit the Carter Historic FarmLiving History & Working Farm
Farm Buildings are open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 1:00 – 4:00 pm. Farm grounds are open daily from 8:00 am until 30 minutes past sunset.
Visit the farm and celebrate our agricultural heritage. Representing life in the Depression-era 1930s and 1940s in Wood County, the Carter Historic Farm is a working farm that feels like stepping back in time. Register for traditional life skills programs, or simply visit the farm to see the animals, learn something new about the past, and walk the woodlot and wetland trails.
|Be a Friend!
|Join the Friends of the Parks!
Support the work of the Park District through the Friends of the Parks while enjoying member benefits such as discounts on facility rentals and programs. Also, receive mailed program guides and invitations to members-only events.
Be a friend.Join the Friends!
|Volunteer
|Volunteers are vital to our conservation, education, and recreation efforts.Do good, make an impact, and feel good.
|Connect
