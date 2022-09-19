SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1, 2022

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Carter Historic Farm, 18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green, OH 43402

Parking off of Simmons Road

Join us on the farm for lunch sustainably-grown and holistically-raised on the farm, wagon rides, games, live music, hands-on heritage activities, Power of Yesteryear demonstrations, doughnut-eating contest, history talks, blacksmithing, hands-on history stations, fresh cider-pressing, tours, and the Zimmerman one-room schoolhouse.

Parking, entrance, and all activities are free. All are welcome.