WC Parks: Heritage Farm Fest

Experience a free community event and celebrate the harvest at Carter Historic Farm this Saturday, October 2 from 3:00 – 7:00 pm. Parking, entrance, and all activities are free.

Experience Scarecrow Alley, live music, blacksmithing, historic demonstrations, hay rides, doughnut-eating contest, farm harvest samples, and 1930s games. This free community event is open to all!

Carter Historic Farm is a working cultural heritage farm interpreted to the Depression Era. Located at 18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green, OH 43402, the Farm features a farmhouse, barns, outbuildings, the Zimmerman Schoolhouse, a woodlot, and wetland with trails throughout. Parking is available off of Simmons Road.

Carter Historic Farm grounds are open daily from 8 am until 30 minutes past sunset. Be aware this is a working farm, so please keep an eye out and be safe. Register for cultural heritage programming in traditional life skills