Participate in the Wood County Park District’s Hiking Challenge.

September to October 2022

https://www.wcparks.org/hiking-challenge/

  1. Hike trails in the Wood County Park District.
  2. Record miles hiked in the Hiking Challenge Passport.
  3. Return your passport, no later than Monday, November 7, to Park District Headquarters, 18729 Mercer Road, Bowling Green, OH 43402. Office Hours are Monday – Friday:  8:30 am – 4:30 pm
  4. Participants will be given an access code to order an exclusive Bradner Preserve long-sleeved shirt. The first 20 participants will receive a free shirt.

Parks

Black Swamp Preserve: 0.21 mile
1014 S. Maple Street, Bowling Green, OH 43402

Bradner Preserve: 2.4 miles
11491 Fostoria Road/State Route 23, Bradner, OH 43406

Cedar Creeks Preserve: 1.72 miles
4575 Walbridge Road, Northwood, OH 43619

Slippery Elm Trail: 13.1 miles
Bowling Green to North Baltimore

  • Bowling Green (Montessori School)
    531 Sand Ridge Road, Bowling Green, OH 43402
  • Cygnet Access 14242 Cygnet Road, Cygnet, Ohio 43413
  • North Baltimore 218 E. Broadway Street, North Baltimore, Ohio 45872
  • Portage Access 404 W. Main Street, Portage, Ohio 43451
  • Rudolph Access 14050 Mermill Road, Rudolph, Ohio 43462

Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve: 1.43 miles
26940 White Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551

William Henry Harrison Park: 0.97 mile
644 Bierley Ave, Northwood, OH 43619

W. W. Knight Nature Preserve: 1.48 miles
29530 White Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551