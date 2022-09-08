Hiking Challenge
Participate in the Wood County Park District’s Hiking Challenge.
September to October 2022
https://www.wcparks.org/hiking-challenge/
- Hike trails in the Wood County Park District.
- Record miles hiked in the Hiking Challenge Passport.
- Return your passport, no later than Monday, November 7, to Park District Headquarters, 18729 Mercer Road, Bowling Green, OH 43402. Office Hours are Monday – Friday: 8:30 am – 4:30 pm
- Participants will be given an access code to order an exclusive Bradner Preserve long-sleeved shirt. The first 20 participants will receive a free shirt.
Parks
Black Swamp Preserve: 0.21 mile
1014 S. Maple Street, Bowling Green, OH 43402
Bradner Preserve: 2.4 miles
11491 Fostoria Road/State Route 23, Bradner, OH 43406
Cedar Creeks Preserve: 1.72 miles
4575 Walbridge Road, Northwood, OH 43619
Slippery Elm Trail: 13.1 miles
Bowling Green to North Baltimore
- Bowling Green (Montessori School)
531 Sand Ridge Road, Bowling Green, OH 43402
- Cygnet Access 14242 Cygnet Road, Cygnet, Ohio 43413
- North Baltimore 218 E. Broadway Street, North Baltimore, Ohio 45872
- Portage Access 404 W. Main Street, Portage, Ohio 43451
- Rudolph Access 14050 Mermill Road, Rudolph, Ohio 43462
Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve: 1.43 miles
26940 White Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551
William Henry Harrison Park: 0.97 mile
644 Bierley Ave, Northwood, OH 43619
W. W. Knight Nature Preserve: 1.48 miles
29530 White Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551
