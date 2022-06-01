WC Parks Kayak Demo Day

Kayak Demo Day

Sunday, June 5; 11 am – 3 pm

Three Meadows Pond, 700 Three Meadows Drive, Perrysburg

Thinking about getting into kayaking this paddling season? Stop by anytime between 11 am and 3 pm to try out kayaks of all shapes and sizes! Experienced local kayakers and kayaking instructors will be on hand to answer any questions, point out differences between boat types and features, outfit you with PFDs and paddles, and educate you on all things safe-kayaking. All participants must sign a release of liability at the event before being allowed to kayak. Must be 11 years of age or older to kayak; legal guardian must be present.

This is a FREE event! No sales available at the event. Kayaking programs made possible by ODNR Division of Watercraft. No registration is needed. Bring your family and friends.

For more information about Wood County Park District programs and events, please visit wcparks.org, or call (419) 353-1897.