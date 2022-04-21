WC Parks Native Plant Sale

Native Plant Sale

Are you looking for quality native plants? The Wood County Park District and the Friends of the Parks are hosting their annual plant sale on Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 9:30 am until 1:00 pm. Stop by to purchase plants that are perfect for your soil type and garden conditions. Plants are $5 each and shrubs are $10 each.

There will also be a bonus pre-sale exclusively for Friends of the Parks members on Friday, May 6 from 9:30 am – 1:00 pm. Details about the friends of the park’s activities and online memberships are available at wcparks.org/friends.

Both plant sales will be held at the Wood County Fairgrounds, 13800 W Poe Rd, Bowling Green, OH 43402 inside the Champion Building.

The plants are all local genotypes grown at the JC Reuthinger Memorial Preserve by the stewardship department of the Wood County Park District. For more information on how to volunteer, or support these conservation efforts, visit wcparks.org, or call 419-353-1897.

What are Native Plants?

Native plants are locally adapted to regional soil and climate conditions, making them an environmentally–friendly choice for the garden. They support many pollinators, including local butterflies, bees, birds, and more!

Why plant Native Plants?

Native plants have longer root systems which can create drought-resistant and flood-resistant areas, require less watering, and sequester carbon from the atmosphere. Native plants are habitat for wildlife and attract pollinators.

Diversify & Support Food Supply: There are 500 native bee species in Ohio. Worldwide, 75% of all food depends on pollinators.

Slow Soil Erosion & Improve Water Quality: Heavy rains erode soil and nutrients from stream and river banks. Stormwater runoff is one of the leading causes of nutrient loading in large bodies of water, leading to events like algal blooms. Landscaping with native plants can greatly reduce the impact of storm water runoff. Native plants have extensive root systems that help stabilize and enrich a wide variety of soils. Their roots can grow up to 15 feet long compared to common turf grass root depth of 4 inches deep.

Maintain Balance in an Ecosystem: Once established, native plants require little to no maintenance because they have adapted to local soils and conditions. Native plants support pollinators and local wildlife by providing habitat and by enhancing the ecosystem.

For more information, please visit wcparks.org/friends. 419-353-1897 | wcparks.org