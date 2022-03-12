WC Parks Programs for March

Register for free educational programs at wcparks.org, 419-353-1897

Find and register for volunteering opportunities at wcparks.galaxydigital.com

Monthly Mindfulness

Saturday, March 12; 9:30 – 11:00 am

William Henry Harrison Park

Give yourself permission to get away to reconnect and relax. Join naturalist and meditation teacher Emma Taylor for a monthly nature-based mindfulness session at a local Wood County Park. Classes will consist of a combination of seated and walking mindfulness practices and nature awareness activities. This class is appropriate for teens and adults. Registration Required. Register at wcparks.org, 419-353-1897

Homeschoolers: Tall Trees & The Plants Around Us

Tuesday, March 15; 10:00 am – 12:00 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve

Hike, explore the outdoors and learn about how important the tall trees and the plants are to our home! This class is designed for children ages 6-10. Register at wcparks.org, 419-353-1897

Lucky Charms Open Geocaching

Wednesday, March 16; 4:30 – 7:00 pm

Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve

Track down spring at this open geocaching program! Stop by anytime between 4:30 and 7:00 pm to borrow one of our GPS units or bring your smartphone with the Google Maps app and search for hidden geocaches in the park. Dress for the weather and be prepared for substantial walking and self-guided exploration. No registration needed.

Growing Hops

Wednesday, March 16; 6:00 – 7:00 pm

Carter Historic Farm

Are you into home brewing and thinking about taking the next step and growing your own hops? There are opportunities out there, and for the beer enthusiast this type of small farm can be very satisfying. Register at wcparks.org, 419-353-1897

Greenhouse Help

Thursday, March 17; 10:00 am – 12:00 pm

J.C. Reuthinger Memorial Preserve

Assist the stewardship department with the native plant program by transplanting seedlings and performing other tasks in the greenhouse. Register to volunteer at wcparks.galaxydigital.com

Full Worm Moon – Woodcock Wander

Thursday, March 17; 7:30 – 9:00 pm

Cricket Frog Cove

As the sun sets a very special bird begins preparing for one the best aerial courtship displays in North America. He goes by names such as: bogsucker, timberdoodle, mudbat and many more. This will be a twilight hike under the Full Worm moon. We will listen for nocturnal wildlife, and gaze at a sky full of stars. Register at wcparks.org, 419-353-1897

M-Archery Madness!

Saturday, March 19; 1:00 – 2:30 pm

Arrowwood Archery Range

Shoot “nothin’-but-bullseyes” in this archery skill-builder. We’ll focus on body posture and aiming to begin and progress to shooting at moving ball targets! All archery equipment provided. We suggest shooters be 7 or older. Minors must be accompanied by a legal guardian. Cost: $5/$3 FWCP. Register at wcparks.org, 419-353-1897

Peg Loom Weaving

Saturday, March 19; 1:00 – 3:00 pm

Carter Historic Farm

In this extension of the February 19 program, participants learn how to remove the rug from the loom and solve any problems encountered in the process. Registration is limited to those who attended the initial February program Register at wcparks.org, 419-353-1897

Equinox Walk

Sunday, March 20; 10:30 – 11:45 am

Cedar Creeks Preserve

Time to get into the swing for spring! We will enter the woods in the winter and leave them in spring. Dress for the weather and potentially squishy trails. Register at wcparks.org, 419-353-1897

Greenhouse Help

Tuesday, March 22; 10:00 am – 12:00 pm

J.C. Reuthinger Memorial Preserve

Assist the stewardship department with the native plant program by transplanting seedlings and performing other tasks in the greenhouse. All tools and materials provided. Register to volunteer at wcparks.galaxydigital.com

Greenhouse Help

Thursday, March 24; 10:00 am – 12:00 pm

J.C. Reuthinger Memorial Preserve

Assist the stewardship department with the native plant program by transplanting seedlings and performing other tasks in the greenhouse. All tools and materials provided. Register to volunteer at wcparks.galaxydigital.com

Nature Play: Welcome Spring!

Thursday, March 24; 10:00 – 11:00 am

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve

Activate your imagination and creativity! Join us in the Nature Play Area for an hour of nature-based exploration and play. This experience is ideal for ages 3 and up. Every week we will focus on a specific outdoor activity or animal. Registration is required. Register at wcparks.org, 419-353-1897

Hiking for Health

Fridays, March 25, April 22 and May 27; 10:30 am – 12:00 pm

March 25: Bradner Preserve

April 22: Cedar Creeks Preserve

May 27: W.W. Knight Nature Preserve

Join a naturalist for exercise and the wonder of watching the seasonal changes. The hikes will offer a true mind-body connection. Sign up for one week or all. Register at wcparks.org, 419-353-1897

Nature Journaling

Saturday, March 26; 1:00 – 3:00 pm

Bradner Nature Preserve

Stop by for a monthly nature journaling gathering. Join local Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalists and build your nature journaling skills. The group will discuss their personal nature journaling, share techniques, and spend time outside. All are welcome. The group will meet at a different park for each meeting to get to know the many locations Wood County has to offer. Register at wcparks.org, 419-353-1897

Greenhouse Help

Tuesday, March 29; 10:00 am – 12:00 pm

J.C. Reuthinger Memorial Preserve

Assist the Stewardship Department with the native plant program by transplanting seedlings and performing other tasks in the greenhouse. All tools and materials provided. Register to volunteer at wcparks.galaxydigital.com

Timberdoodle Trek

Wednesday, March 30; 7:45 – 9:00 pm

Baldwin Woods Preserve

As the sun sets a very special bird begins preparing for one the best aerial courtship displays in North America. He goes by names such as: bogsucker, timberdoodle, mudbat and many more. There will be walking on grassy uneven trails that may have shallow standing water. Warm, waterproof to at least the ankle footwear recommended. No dogs permitted. Register at wcparks.org, 419-353-1897

Plant and Butterfly Monitor Training

Thursday, March 31; 6:30 – 8:00 pm

Park District Headquarters

Learn to monitor native plants and/or butterflies in Wood County Parks. This is a great way to receive your Master Gardener or Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalist hours. This program kicks off the 2022 monitoring season for new and returning monitors. Register to volunteer at wcparks.galaxydigital.com