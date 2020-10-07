WC Parks Programs

A Foundation in Fur Saturday, October 3 6:30 – 7:30 pm Parks at Home virtual program Fur from otter, mink, and the mighty beaver were once the most valuable resources in the world, and North America was rich with them! Discover how the global race for fur-power impacted the northwest Ohio region, and was the catalyst for the creation of the nation we know today. Presented by historic reenactor Tyler Burg and naturalist Craig Spicer. This is a live-streamed program. Register with a reliable email to receive a link to the Webex meeting where you will view the program from your personal computer, tablet, or smartphone. A Wood County Bicentennial Program #DiscoverYourRoots Please Register