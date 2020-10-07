WC Parks Programs

NBX WaterShedsun
                                                      October 2020
We hope you are well and enjoying nature.
Parks are open daily 8:00 am until 30 minutes past sunset.
 
Activities & Adventures
 
Masked Hero Geochase
 
GeoChase October - Are You Ready to Be the Hero?
 
Experience a self-guided geocaching adventure October 5-31.
 
How to participate: Check our social media each Monday in October to find a new video about the Geochase and the villain at each park. Bring your smartphone/GPS with you for an outdoor excursion to solve the clues, defeat the villain, and win the Geochase!
 
October 5-11; W.W. Knight Nature Preserve
October 12-18; Bradner Preserve
October 19-25; Cedar Creeks Preserve
October 26-31; Sawyer Quarry Preserve
No registration is needed to participate in this free self-guided program.
 
Scarecrow Contest 2020
 
19th Annual Scarecrow Contest
Tuesday, October 13; 4:00 – 7:30 pm
Wood County Museum
13660 County Home Road, Bowling Green
 
While at home, with a little straw and some imagination, make your creation “come to life.” Once completed, bring your finished creation to be put on display to celebrate the season.
Process
  1. Register
  2. Build your scarecrow at home. Free kits are available on the Wood County Museum lawn.
  3. Set-up your scarecrow on Tuesday, October 13 from 4 – 7:30 pm, at the Wood County Museum for all to enjoy.
  4. Display of scarecrows October 14 – 25
  5. Pick-up your scarecrow between October 26 and November 2, 2020.
Prizes
1st prize: $100 sponsored by Robert K. Miller Insurance Agency, Inc.
2nd prize: $50 sponsored by Kathrens Insurance Agency
3rd prize: $25 sponsored by InTech IT Solutions
16 & under: $25 sponsored by Friends of the Parks
 
 
Programs
 
 
Hunter’s Full Moon Archery
 
Thursday, October 1
7:00 – 9:00 pm
Arrowwood Archery Range
11126 Linwood Rd, Bowling Green
 
Hone your archery skills under the full Hunter’s Moon in this instructional archery program. Learn shooting fundamentals and build your skills through progressive challenges, eventually shooting at lifelike 3D animal targets. Masks must be worn for the program duration. Suggested age for participation is 12 to adult. Personal gear welcome – must be checked by staff before use. Register all participants. Spectators must stay at a considerable distance away from the program group.
 
 
 
Crochet Basics for Adults
 
Saturday, October 3;
10:00 am – 1:00 pm
Carter Historic Farm
18331 Carter Historic Farm
 
Connect with your past and develop a new hobby at Carter Historic Farm! Learn the basics of crochet and make your very own scarf. Crochet hook and yarn will be included.
 
 
 
A Foundation in Fur
 
Saturday, October 3
6:30 – 7:30 pm
Parks at Home virtual program
 
Fur from otter, mink, and the mighty beaver were once the most valuable resources in the world, and North America was rich with them! Discover how the global race for fur-power impacted the northwest Ohio region, and was the catalyst for the creation of the nation we know today. Presented by historic reenactor Tyler Burg and naturalist Craig Spicer. This is a live-streamed program. Register with a reliable email to receive a link to the Webex meeting where you will view the program from your personal computer, tablet, or smartphone. A Wood County Bicentennial Program #DiscoverYourRoots
 
 
 
 
Pumpkin Picking
 
Sunday, October 4
10:00 am – 12:00 pm
Carter Historic Farm
18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green
 
Join us to pick your own pumpkin from the garden, then take it home to carve!
 
 
 
Wonderful Woolly Bears!
 
Tuesday, October 6
6:00 – 7:30 pm
Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve
26940 Lime City Rd, Perrysburg
 
Do these cute fuzzy “bears” have the ability to forecast our winter? We will search out the answer as we look for them on the trail and in the quarry. All winter prognostications are the responsibility of the larvae of the Isabella tiger moth and are not necessarily the view point of the Wood County Parks.
 
 
 
Backpacking 101
 
Tuesday, October 6
7:00 – 8:30 pm
Teleconference
 
Want to learn the basics of backpacking, or just learn about some of the new techniques and equipment that is on the market? Join us for a four-part teleconference program to teach everything from how to select the right backpack to how to sleep comfortably in the woods!
 
 
 
Hiking for Health
 
Friday, October 9;
10:00 – 11:30 am
Cricket Frog Cove
14810 Freyman Rd, Cygnet
 
Join a naturalist for exercise and the wonder of watching seasonal changes. The hikes will offer a true mind-body connection. Sign up for one week or all four. This is a free program led by Jim Witter.
 
 
 
Backpacking 101
 
Tuesday, October 20
7:00 – 8:30 pm
Teleconference
 
Want to learn the basics of backpacking, or just learn about some of the new techniques and equipment that is on the market? Join us for a four-part teleconference program to teach everything from how to select the right backpack to how to sleep comfortably in the woods!
 
 
 
Fall Foliage Walk
 
Thursday, October 22
10:00 – 11:30 am
Bradner Preserve
11491 N Fostoria Road, Bradner
 
Enjoy the most colorful time of year in the woods of Bradner Preserve. Learn about why some leaves turn red, orange, yellow, purple or brown.
 
 
 
Hiking for Health
 
Friday, October 23
10:00 – 11:30 am
Bradner Preserve
11491 N Fostoria Road, Bradner
 
Join a naturalist for exercise and the wonder of watching seasonal changes. The hikes will offer a true mind-body connection. Sign up for one week or all four.
 
 
 
Fall Color Hike
 
Saturday, October 24
10:00 – 11:30 am
Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve
26940 Lime City Rd, Perrysburg
 
Join a naturalist for a hike to admire the seasonal show and take in some scenic views from the cliff’s edge. Be prepared with footwear to navigate the rugged terrain of the quarry.
 
 
 
Jack-o-Lantern Archery Quick Shots
 
Saturday, October 24
Arrowwood Archery Range
11126 Linwood Rd, Bowling Green
 
Register for one of these sessions to give this eerie archery program a shot! Carve your own pumpkin-target or use arrows to make a “holey” jack-o’-lantern for a scary-good time! All pumpkins, carving tools and archery gear provided. Masks must be worn for program duration. All equipment will be disinfected between sessions. Participants must be 7 or older, minors must be accompanied by a legal guardian.
 
10:00 – 11:00 am Please Register
 
11:30 am – 12:30 pm Please Register
 
1:00 – 2:00 pm Please Register

