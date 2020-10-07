WC Parks Programs

19th Annual Scarecrow Contest
Tuesday, October 13; 4:00 – 7:30 pm
Wood County Museum
13660 County Home Road, Bowling Green
While at home, with a little straw and some imagination, make your creation “come to life.” Once completed, bring your finished creation to be put on display to celebrate the season.
Process
- Register
- Build your scarecrow at home. Free kits are available on the Wood County Museum lawn.
- Set-up your scarecrow on Tuesday, October 13 from 4 – 7:30 pm, at the Wood County Museum for all to enjoy.
- Display of scarecrows October 14 – 25
- Pick-up your scarecrow between October 26 and November 2, 2020.
Prizes
1st prize: $100 sponsored by Robert K. Miller Insurance Agency, Inc.
2nd prize: $50 sponsored by Kathrens Insurance Agency
3rd prize: $25 sponsored by InTech IT Solutions
16 & under: $25 sponsored by Friends of the Parks