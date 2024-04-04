WC Parks: Ramp Replacement Project at the W.W. Knight Nature Center

The Wood County Board of Park Commissioners is pleased to announce a project to replace the entrance ramp at the W.W. Knight Nature Center, located at 29530 White Road in Perrysburg Township. This publicly bid project was awarded to KCS Contracting from Holland, Ohio, and will commence on Monday, April 15, 2024. Completion is expected by the end of June 2024. The project will involve removing the existing, deteriorated entrance ramp and replacing it with an accessible concrete structure. A key feature of the new ramp is it will have a heated surface so that shoveling and salt will no longer be needed.

From April 15 to May 24, 2024, the Nature Center will be open to park visitors, however, no scheduled activities or programs will be permitted. As the entrance ramp is the primary access for people with mobility related disabilities, this access will be diminished during the first six weeks of construction. Beginning May 24, through the end of construction, a temporary accessible entrance will be available at the western end of the building.

For more information on the ramp replacement project, please contact Andrew Kalmar, Assistant Director, (419)353-1897.

Discouraging Canada Geese

Visitors to the W.W. Knight Nature Preserve will notice measures being taken to discourage Canada Geese from residing in the park. These measures will not harm the geese. Rather, they will disrupt park features that the geese find appealing – encouraging them to go elsewhere. Two examples of these disruptions are coyote decoys that will be regularly moved around the pond, and a temporary, low fence along portions of the pond that will discourage easy access to the water. These measures will remain in place until July, and their efficacy will be evaluated.

For more information regarding these temporary measures, please contact Steve Thomson, Park Police Chief, (419)353-1897.