June 26, 2023

June 2023 Left Rail

WC Parks: Summer Fun in the Parks!

July 2023

Wood County Park District

Parks & preserves open daily 8 am – 30 minutes past sunset.

 

God’s Eye Crafting Afternoon

Saturday, July 1: 1 pm – 4 pm

Carter Historic Farm

18331 Carter Rd., Bowling Green

Throwback to everyone’s favorite summer camp craft! Participants can stop in anytime between 1 and 4 to create at their own pace.

Program fee: Free.

Register Here

 

Mountain Bike Skills Camp

Sunday, July 2: 1 pm – 4 pm

Rudolph Bike Park

14045 Mermill Road, Rudolph

On the first Sunday of July, August, and September, take your bike-ability to the next level with instructors from The Right Direction Youth Development Program! Techniques will be broken down into manageable steps with challenges designed to build confidence and biking skill. A properly-fitting helmet and mountain bike are required.

Program fee: Free.

Register Here

Coffee with the Birds

Wednesday, July 5: 8:30 am – 10 am

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve

29530 White Rd, Perrysburg

Enjoy a birding stroll with coffee! We’ll be visiting a different park and starting with a warm drink before heading out on the trail. Register for one or all monthly programs.

Program fee: Free.

Register Here

Bike with the Blue

Thursday, July 6; 7 pm – 8:30 pm

Slippery Elm Trail

1014 S. Maple St, Bowling Green

Join a park officer for a leisurely bike ride down the Slippery Elm Trail. You’ll learn the many ways the park police department serves the Wood County community! There will be time for conversation before and after the ride to ask about their role at the park district and any questions that you may have. The round-trip distance will be a 9-mile ride to the Rudolph Bike Park and back.

Register Here

Fire by the River

Friday, July 7; 7 pm – 9 pm

Otsego Park

20000 W. River Rd, Bowling Green

A camp-like atmosphere next to our scenic Maumee River is the perfect setting for a relaxing outdoor evening. Enjoy a campfire, yummy DIY s’mores and pie-iron creations. Play yard games and view wildlife with binoculars and spotting scopes. You’ll also have an opportunity to practice outdoor skills with a park naturalist. Come anytime between 7:00 and 9:00 pm! Bring your own camp chair!

No registration is needed.

Monthly Mindfulness

Saturday, July 8: 9:30 am – 11 am

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve

29530 White Rd., Perrysburg, OH

Get away to reconnect and relax with this monthly series. Join naturalist and meditation teacher Emma Taylor for a monthly nature-based mindfulness session. Classes will consist of a combination of seated and walking mindfulness practices and nature awareness activities. This class is appropriate for teens and adults. Registration required.

Register Here

Stargazing

Saturday, July 8; 9 pm – 6 pm

Beaver Creek Preserve

23028 Long Judson Road, Grand Rapids

See stars, nebula and more with the Toledo Astronomical Association. Feel free to bring a chair and blanket. This program is free and open to all, no need to register. All events are weather dependent and may be canceled without prior notice. For more information contact Jeff Thomas at [email protected] or visit TAA on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/ToledoAstro for updates.

No registration is needed.

Paddle the Pond

Monday, July 10 AND July 24; 4 pm – 7:30 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve

29530 White Rd., Perrysburg

Hop in a canoe or kayak and have fun on the pond! Perfect for a family outing, comfort-builder for beginners or relaxing exercise. An instructor will be available for introductory safety and skills education. All boats, life-jackets, and paddles provided. Canoes, kayaks, and gear on a first-come-first-served basis. Call ahead for special needs accommodations. No registration required.

No registration is needed.

Nature Camps 7-9 years old

Tuesday – Friday, July 11 – 14; 9 am – 3 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve

29530 White Rd., Perrysburg, OH.

Explore, learn and get dirty at our half-day nature camps! Every day offers new educational and entertaining activities to connect campers to the outdoors and all the things that call it home. A field trip to another Wood County Park expands the exploration of the outdoors and the joy of discovery! Please provide a reliable email address or phone number; additional necessary information will be sent to you following your registration. Scholarships are available for families needing assistance with camp fees. Contact program coordinator Jim Witter at (419) 661-1697, ext. 1 or [email protected] prior to registration for more information. Registration closes five days before the first day of camp.

Program fee: $150

Register Here

Nurture the Nursery

Tuesday, July 11; 10 am – 12 pm

Reuthinger Preserve

30730 Oregon Road, Perrysburg

Help plant, maintain and harvest seed from the native plants in the nursery. All tools provided. Training will be provided at the beginning of the program.

Register for volunteer programs here.

Kids Kayak Paddle & Play

Wednesday, July 12; 1 pm – 4 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve

29530 White Rd., Perrysburg, OH.

Youth paddlers prepare to get soaked! 11-14 year-olds learn proper paddling strokes and safety procedures to enjoy safe kayaking. After instruction, take part in a series of competitive solo and team on-the-water games to build comfort and confidence. Kayaks, gear, and PFDs provided. See online description for full details and parent instruction.

Program fee: $15

Register Here

Family Fishing Nights

Thursday, July 13; 7 pm – 8:30 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve

29530 White Rd., Perrysburg

Share an evening with the family in a natural setting and try to catch a big one! A limited number of poles and bait will be provided, and you are free to bring your own.

Program fee: FREE

Register Here

Stories of the Stars

Monday, July 17: 9 pm – 10 pm

Cedar Creeks Preserve

4575 Walbridge Road, Northwood

Which Greek goddess is responsible for pulling the moon across the sky? What do cultures from around the world see in the stars? Join us on the new moon to find out. We will observe constellations and listen to the stories behind them. This program is weather dependent and will be canceled in the event of high cloud cover. Registration required.

Program fee: FREE

Register Here

Nature Camps 7-9 years old

Tuesday-Friday, July 18-21; 9:00 am – 3:00 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve

29530 White Rd., Perrysburg, OH.

Explore, learn and get dirty at our half-day nature camps! Every day offers new educational and entertaining activities to connect campers to the outdoors and all the things that call it home. A field trip to another Wood County Park expands the exploration of the outdoors and the joy of discovery! Please provide a reliable email address or phone number; additional necessary information will be sent to you following your registration. Scholarships are available for families needing assistance with camp fees. Contact program coordinator Jim Witter at (419) 661-1697, ext. 1 or [email protected] prior to registration for more information. Registration closes five days before the first day of camp.

Camp fee: $150

Register Here

Managing Insects in the Landscape and Introduction to Integrated Pest Management

Wednesday, July 19: 6 pm – 7 pm

Carter Historic Farm

18331 Carter Rd., Bowling Green

Do you struggle to keep insect pests off your vegetables and fruit? Learn a strategy for sustainably managing insects that is environmentally friendly.

Program fee: FREE

Register Here

Top-Rope Rock Climbing

Friday, July 21: 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve

26940 Lime City Road, Perrysburg

Get over the hump of the week by climbing up our 25-foot limestone rock face in this challenge-by-choice beginner friendly experience. All harnesses, helmets, and climbing equipment provided, as well as introductory climbing guidance. Call ahead for special needs accommodations.

Program Fee: $12

Register Here

Nature Camps 10-12 years old

Tuesday-Friday, July 25-28; 9:00 am – 3:00 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve

29530 White Rd., Perrysburg

Explore, learn and get dirty at our half-day nature camps! Every day offers new educational and entertaining activities to connect campers to the outdoors and all the things that call it home. A field trip to another Wood County Park expands the exploration of the outdoors and the joy of discovery! Please provide a reliable email address or phone number; additional necessary information will be sent to you following your registration. Scholarships are available for families needing assistance with camp fees. Contact program coordinator Jim Witter at (419) 661-1697, ext. 1 or [email protected] prior to registration for more information. Registration closes five days before the first day of camp.

Camp fee: $150

Register Here

River Wading

Tuesday, July 25: 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Buttonwood/Betty C. Black Recreation Area

27174 Hull Prairie Rd, Perrysburg

:Get up close and personal with the life in the Maumee River as we explore some of its runs, riffles and pools. Kids must be 8 years or older. Program cancelled in the event of high water or severe weather. We will be in the water exploring with our hands and nets so wear quick drying clothes and footwear that can get wet and stay attached to your feet. Registration opens on May 1 for summer programs!

Program Fee: Free.

Register Here

Bike with the Blue

Thursday, July 27: 7 pm – 8:30 pm

Slippery Elm Trail

1014 S. Maple St, Bowling Green

Join a park officer for a leisurely ride down the Slippery Elm Trail. You’ll learn the many ways the park police department serves the Wood County community! There will be time for conversation before and after the ride to ask about their role at the park district and any questions that you may have. The round-trip distance will be a 9-mile ride to the Rudolph Bike Park and back. Registration opens on May 1 for summer programs!

Program Fee: Free

Register Here

Visit Carter Historic Farm

Visit the Carter Historic Farm

Living History & Working Farm

Farm Buildings are open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 1:00 – 4:00 pm. Farm grounds are open daily from 8:00 am until 30 minutes past sunset.

Visit the farm and celebrate our agricultural heritage. Representing life in the Depression-era 1930s and 1940s in Wood County, the Carter Historic Farm is a working farm that feels like stepping back in time. Register for traditional life skills programs, or simply visit the farm to see the animals, learn something new about the past, and walk the woodlot and wetland trails.

Learn more

