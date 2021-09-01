WC Safe Communities Update

Wood County Safe Communities announced today that there have been 8 fatal crashes in Wood County the same number at this time last year.

September 12 – 18 is National Truck Driver Appreciation week. Please take a moment to honor all professional drivers for their hard work and commitment in tackling one of the economy’s most demanding and important jobs. These men and women are not only doing their jobs but also working to keep our highways safe. To show your appreciation, remember to move over and slow down if you see a commercial vehicle stopped on the highway.

September 19-25 is Child Passenger Safety Seat Awareness week. It is essential for parents to make sure child safety equipment in their vehicles is current with state and federal regulations and installed properly. Child safety seats reduce the risk of fatal injury by 71% for infants and by 54% for toddlers. Car seats are most effective when installed properly and used correctly. In fact, children in correctly used booster seats are 45% less likely to be injured in a crash. Residents of Wood County are encouraged to contact either Wood County Hospital or Safe Kids of Greater Toledo to schedule a car seat inspection. Make sure to secure your child’s future by placing him or her in the correct seat at all times.





