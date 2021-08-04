NBX WaterShedsun
BVH March 2020
Ol’ Jenny
3 panel GIF
Weekly Specials
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
January Start with us
Oct. 2018 Update
Briar Hill Health Update
Logo
March 2020

WC Safe Communities

Safe Communities announced today that there have been 7 fatal crashes this year to date, compared to 6 this time last year.
 
A mid-year review of traffic statistics for Wood County has revealed some very concerning trends:

  • 37% of all crashes involve youthful drivers
  • 30% of all crashes involve mature drivers
  • 20% of all crashes involve some extent of injury
  • 15% of all crashes had unbelted drivers and passengers
  • 11% of all crashes involve speed
  • 15% of all crashes were as a result of the driver failing to yield
  • Tuesday is the #1 day for crashes, followed closely by Thursday and Friday

Let’s strive to make the second half of 2021 safer on the roads.
 For More Information:

  • Sandy Wiechman, Safe Communities Coordinator: 419-372-9353 or swiechm@bgsu.edu
  • Lt. Scott Wyckhouse Ohio State Highway Patrol  419-352-2481

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
February 2017
NBLS Website