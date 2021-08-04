WC Safe Communities

Safe Communities announced today that there have been 7 fatal crashes this year to date, compared to 6 this time last year.



A mid-year review of traffic statistics for Wood County has revealed some very concerning trends:

37% of all crashes involve youthful drivers

30% of all crashes involve mature drivers

20% of all crashes involve some extent of injury

15% of all crashes had unbelted drivers and passengers

11% of all crashes involve speed

15% of all crashes were as a result of the driver failing to yield

Tuesday is the #1 day for crashes, followed closely by Thursday and Friday

Let’s strive to make the second half of 2021 safer on the roads.

For More Information: