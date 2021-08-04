WC Safe Communities

Safe Communities announced today that there have been 7 fatal crashes this year to date, compared to 6 this time last year.
A mid-year review of traffic statistics for Wood County has revealed some very concerning trends:
- 37% of all crashes involve youthful drivers
- 30% of all crashes involve mature drivers
- 20% of all crashes involve some extent of injury
- 15% of all crashes had unbelted drivers and passengers
- 11% of all crashes involve speed
- 15% of all crashes were as a result of the driver failing to yield
- Tuesday is the #1 day for crashes, followed closely by Thursday and Friday
Let’s strive to make the second half of 2021 safer on the roads.
For More Information:
- Sandy Wiechman, Safe Communities Coordinator: 419-372-9353 or swiechm@bgsu.edu
- Lt. Scott Wyckhouse Ohio State Highway Patrol 419-352-2481