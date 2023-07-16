WC Sheriff: Accident Press Release

From the Wood County Sheriff’s Office 07.16.2023

PRESS RELEASE

On July 16, 2023, at 07:36 AM, The Wood County Sheriff’s Office investigated a two-vehicle crash on Rudolph Rd. near Powell Rd. in Liberty Township.

The crash involved a 2020 Ram Pickup Truck and a 2005 Buick LaCrosse sedan.

The investigation showed that the Ram Truck was traveling northbound on Rudolph Rd. and the Buick LaCrosse was traveling southbound on Rudolph Rd. The Buick LaCrosse attempted to pass a vehicle ahead and entered the lane of travel of the Ram Truck. Both the Ram Truck and the Buick LaCrosse attempted to avoid the crash but were unable to do so as the Buick LaCrosse slid causing the Ram Truck to strike the Buick LaCrosse on the passenger side.

The operator of the Buick LaCrosse, identified as Austin A. Ogg, age 22 of Cygnet, OH was pronounce deceased at the scene. The passenger of the Buick LaCrosse, identified as Dean Higley, age 20 of Leipsic, OH was transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital in Toledo, OH in critical condition. Neither occupant of the Buick LaCrosse was wearing their seatbelts at the time of the collision. The operator of the Ram Truck, identified as Justus Chapa, age 23 of Wauseon, OH who was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the collision, sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene and released.

Assisting the Wood County Sheriff’s Office on location was Central-Joint Fire Department, Mid-County 120 EMS, Weston EMS, Frank’s Automotive, Tommy Boy Towing and the Wood County Highway Garage.

The crash remains under investigation.