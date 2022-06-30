North Baltimore, Ohio

June 30, 2022

WC Sheriff Increase 4th Holiday Patrols

 

Bowling Green, OH – Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn announced today that the Wood County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting increased patrol from Friday July 1, 2022 through Tuesday July 5, 2022 thanks to grant funding from the Ohio Traffic Safety Office.

Deputies will pay particular attention for violations, such as driving under the influence, failure to yield, and speeding; all of which are leading factors in fatal crashes. There will be zero tolerance for driving under the influence and seat belt violations.

For more information about the Ohio Traffic Safety Office and statewide efforts to improve safety on Ohio’s roadways, log onto to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office website at http://www.woodcountysheriff.com or the Ohio Traffic Safety Office at

http://ohiohighwaysafetyoffice.ohio.gov.

Mark Wasylyshyn – Wood County Sheriff

