North Baltimore, Ohio

June 16, 2024 7:33 pm

WC Sheriff: Investigate Shooting Death in Rudolph

On June 16, 2024, at 0052 hours, Deputies from The Wood County Sheriff’s Office responded to a rural address near the Village of Rudolph for a Health and Welfare Check.

The caller informed the dispatcher that the subject in question was suicidal. Upon arrival of the Deputies, they attempted to de-escalate the situation. During these de- escalation attempts, the subject pointed a rifle at a Deputy, and in response the Deputy fired his handgun once striking the subject. The deputies immediately performed first aid including CPR, however the subject passed away.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office requested BCI &I to investigate this incident. BCI &I is being assisted by Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Wood County Coroner Dr Hess, Wood County Prosecutor’s Office. Also on location was Weston EMS, Central Joint Fire Department, and Cygnet Fire Department.

