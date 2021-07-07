WC Sheriff Reports Bogus Calls to County Residents

On July 6th and 7th 2021 several Wood County residents have received a phone call from a male with a southern accent stating that they are a employee of the Wood County Sheriff’s Office and need to speak with the resident about a legal matter.

This subject is using names of current employees, such as Captain Terry James, Lt. Rod Konrad, and Deputy Isaiah Loar. If you receive a call like this understand that it is most likely a scam.

If you have questions please call the Wood County Sheriff’s Office and ask if someone did call.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office will not leave a voicemail and just say you have a legal matter, we will inform you of what you are needed for.

Disp. Kelsey Feasel email: kfeasel@woodcountyohio.gov

phone: (419) 354-9001 | fax: (419) 354-9086 Wood County Sheriff’s Office 1960 E Gypsy Lane Rd Bowling Green, OH 43402

www.woodcountysheriff.com