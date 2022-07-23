North Baltimore, Ohio

July 23, 2022 12:26 pm

WC Sheriff’s Office: Fatality on Friday

Freedom Township, Wood County, Ohio

On July 22, 2022, at 3:03 p.m., the Wood County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 report of a two vehicle crash at the intersection of Lemoyne Road and Rees Road.  Sheriff’s deputies along with Pemberville/Freedom Township EMS crews were dispatched to the scene. 

A 1981 motorbike was traveling east on Rees Road and struck a northbound SUV on the driver’s side of the vehicle.  The operator of the motorbike was pronounced deceased on scene.  The operator of the SUV was seen by EMS crews and released from the scene.

The operator of the motorbike was identified as 16 year old Cole Genson from Pemberville, Ohio.

At this time the crash is still under investigation.

 

