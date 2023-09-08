WC Soil & Water Conservation District Election-Open House Planned



The Wood Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) Election and Open House on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Noon – 6:00 PM.

Among the activities, Wood SWCD is hosting a tallest corn stalk contest. The world’s tallest sweetcorn plant recorded measures 48 feet 2 inches high grown in New York verified on March 7, 2021. (www.guinnessworldrecords.com) Wood County residents and landowners are encouraged to enter their tallest stalk for a chance to win an ice chest cooler full of goodies. Details are on the website at woodswcd.com.

Wood SWCD is governed by a Board of Supervisors, each elected to serve a three-year term. Visit the district office to meet the candidates and vote for two supervisors. Enjoy a meal with corny foods – corn dogs, cornbread, corn salsa, corn chips, and popcorn. Play a game of corn hole, pick up some swag, see some of the tallest stalks of corn in the county, and learn some fun facts and uses of corn from a member of the Ohio Corn and Wheat Growers Association.

This free event is a casual opportunity for the community to meet the supervisors and staff and learn how the Wood SWCD programs and events impact the natural resources in Wood County and Northwest Ohio

Summer-Election Newsletter for more info