WCCOA: 2022 Rings in with Estate Planning/Advance Care Directives

Bowling Green, Ohio (January 18, 2022) – The Care Compass project serves as a quarterly network gathering for caregivers and those who may be caregivers in the future. Care Compass is a place to gather information and obtain resources to make the journey of caregiving less stressful. The upcoming session, focusing on estate planning and how to complete your advance care directives, will be held in-person and virtually using Zoom on Wednesday, February 2 at 11:00 a.m. at the Wood County Senior Center, 140 South Grove St., Bowling Green.

The Care Compass Project is free and open to all caregivers and community members but requires pre-registration by calling 1-800-367-4935 or 419-353-5661 or by emailing programs@wccoa.net Zoom login information will be given upon registration if requested.

Lunch sponsored by Brookdale of Bowling Green to the first 20 Wood County residents registered for the session and who will be attending in-person.

AGENDA:

11:00 a.m. The Basics of Estate Planning: Presented by Tim Alley, Esq., Chamberlain Law Group, Ltd.

An estate plan will ensure an older adult has the peace of mind that their assets and belongings will be distributed the way they’d like. We will explain what an estate is, what an estate plan is, and share a straightforward guide that explains how to get started with estate planning.

11:45 a.m. How to Complete an Advance Care Directive: Presented by Elizabeth Geer Fry, Esq.

The purpose of any advance directive is to enable you to speak for yourself and to let other people know what choices you have made and what is important to you in time of medical care. This session will cover the preparation of an advance care directive and will discuss the legal variance state to state. You will leave with a notarized document for the state of Ohio if you choose to attend in-person. Please bring you photo ID to the session.

The CARE Compass Project is sponsored and brought to the community by: Brookdale of Bowling Green, Wood County Committee on Aging, Golden Care Partners, Optimal Aging Institute at BGSU and Wood County Hospital.