WCCOA: “90’s PLUS SPECTACULAR”

Bowling Green, OH (July 31, 2023) – The Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc. (WCCOA) will hold the annual 90’s Plus Spectacular Event in-person this year on Monday, September 18 at 4 p.m. with doors opening at 3:30 p.m. The event will celebrate those individuals in Wood County who are 90 years of age and older. Honorees may bring up to two guests to celebrate this milestone.

The evening will include a slideshow highlighting the lives of those 90 and over, musical entertainment by harpist Laurel Stankey, and awards presented by elected officials. Ham is on the dinner menu for honorees and their guests. Those who are unable to attend in person will be provided with a framed certificate.

Dinner for those 90 and over is sponsored by Bowling Green Manor, The Willows of BG and Hanneman Family Funeral Homes, boutonnieres for the honorees are sponsored by Waterford at Levis Commons, framed certificates are sponsored by Wood Haven Health Care, entertainment is sponsored by Brookdale of Bowling Green and a photo keepsake will be provided by Heritage Corner Health Care Campus.

Registration is required by Friday, September 1. Honorees are asked to complete a brief bio form and provide a JPEG emailed picture to be featured on the slideshow. Those wishing to participate should call the WCCOA Programs Department at 419.353.5661 or 800.367.4935 or email [email protected] to receive a registration form and further instructions. Registration forms are also available at any senior center location in Wood County or can be found digitally on the WCCOA website at www.wccoa.net

The mission of the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., shall be to provide older adults with services and programs which empower them to remain independent and improve the quality of their lives.

For information on programs and services, please contact the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., at 419.353.5661, 800.367.4935 or www.wccoa.net